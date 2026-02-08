Tejaswin Shankar breaks NR to win gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Shankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events -- 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m.(Credit: IIS/Instagram )

Tejaswin Shankar continued his sensational run in the combined events with a gold medal in the men’s heptathlon event at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday.

This was India’s only gold medal as they finished overall sixth in the medals tally. China topped the chart with 34 medals — 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

On the way of his gold medal, Tejaswin scored a total of 5993 points breaking his own national record of 5650 points from 2021 and the championship record of 5928 points from 2012.

Shankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events — 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m.