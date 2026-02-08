Tejaswin Shankar breaks NR to win gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

On the way of his gold medal, Tejaswin scored a total of 5993 points breaking his own national record of 5650 points from 2021 and the championship record of 5928 points from 2012.

By: Express News Service
4 min readFeb 8, 2026 09:39 PM IST
Tejaswin ShankarShankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events -- 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m.(Credit: IIS/Instagram )
Make us preferred source on Google

Tejaswin Shankar continued his sensational run in the combined events with a gold medal in the men’s heptathlon event at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday.

This was India’s only gold medal as they finished overall sixth in the medals tally. China topped the chart with 34 medals — 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

On the way of his gold medal, Tejaswin scored a total of 5993 points breaking his own national record of 5650 points from 2021 and the championship record of 5928 points from 2012.

Shankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events — 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m.

In the 60m hurdles, Shankar clocked a time of 8.02 seconds to earn 977 points. With two events to go, the Indian athlete was nearly 485 points ahead of his nearest rival. Shankar was fourth in pole vault with a height of 4.20m. He earned 673 points to increase his tally to 5163 points. In 1000m, the last event of the day, Shankar finished second with a time of 2:43.91 (830 points) to increase his total to 5993 points.

Earlier on the first day of the Heptathlon, Shankar earned 844 points in the 60m dash with a timing of 7.11 seconds. While he recorded 7.53m in the long jump to add 942 points to his tally. In shot put, his best performance was 13.63m, which earned him 706 points.

Also Read | Tejaswin Shankar defeats high jump Olympic silver medallist Shelby McEwen in an Indoor Meet

In high jump, the fourth and last event on day one of heptathlon, the Indian athlete recorded a season best of 2.23m to collect 1021 points to move to the top of the table.

Despite gold, national record and championship record, the athlete from Delhi was disappointed after missing the 6000 point mark.

Story continues below this ad

“Never won a gold at a major championship before… always dreamt about it …. thought it makes you happy…. Set a championship record… But I’m the saddest person today…. 2 days of labor and 7 points short….. sports is cruel,” Tejaswin wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Shankar also holds the national decathlon (outdoor) record of 7826 points set last year in Poland. He also won silver in decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games held in China.

The performance at the Asian Indoor Championships are encouraging signs for his target of achieving 8000 points in Decathlon.

Ancy, Pooja, Toor win medals

Other Indian medallists on the last day were: Pooja (silver in high jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (silver in shot put) and Ancy Sojan (bronze in long jump) were other medal winners.

Story continues below this ad

Veteran shot putter, Tajinderpal Singh Toor claimed a silver with a season best throw of 20.05m. Toor’s other legal throws were 19.49m, 19.85m.

In the women’s high jump, Pooja clinched a silver with a height of 1.87m.

Ancy Sojan added a bronze at the long jump arena. Her best jump on Sunday was 6.21m. Her other two legal jumps were 6.02m and 6.20m.

Promising long jumper Shahnawaz Khan missed out on a medal as he finished fourth.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Baz-inspired Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 neutralises Afghanistan's menacing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as Kiwis canter to victory
Seifert's fireworks reduced a treacherous chase into a casual stroll with his 65 off 42 as New Zealand swamped Afghanistan's total of 182 for 6 in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand. (PTI Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News