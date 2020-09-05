scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Top news

Teachers’ Day: Sports stars thank coaches for being ‘constant pillars of support’

Indian sports stars took the occasion of Teachers day to thank their coaches for their constant guidance throughout their journeys.

By: Sports Desk | September 5, 2020 2:49:20 pm
Tejinder Toor and Shikhar Dhawan wish their coaches on Teachers' Day

The first name a successful athlete takes after winning a title is usually that of his coach. Like every year, Indian sports stars took the occasion of Teachers day to thank their coaches for their constant guidance throughout their journeys.

The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient, and the first Vice President and second President of independent India, who was born on September 5, 1888.

From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina, Indian athletes remembered their teachers on the occasion. Here is a collection of the top wishes:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jstr”>A good coach can change your game.
A great coach can change your life .

Happy Teacher’s Day #IndianCricket#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/CfJmzM7L3d

— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

East Bengal take one step closer to ISL after overcoming investor hurdle
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 05: Latest News