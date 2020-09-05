Teachers’ Day: Sports stars thank coaches for being ‘constant pillars of support’

Tejinder Toor and Shikhar Dhawan wish their coaches on Teachers' Day

The first name a successful athlete takes after winning a title is usually that of his coach. Like every year, Indian sports stars took the occasion of Teachers day to thank their coaches for their constant guidance throughout their journeys.

The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient, and the first Vice President and second President of independent India, who was born on September 5, 1888.

From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina, Indian athletes remembered their teachers on the occasion. Here is a collection of the top wishes:

Happy Teachers Day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XJR04UAJIu — Tajinder Toor (@Tajinder_Singh3) September 5, 2020

Aloke Rudra Sir, without whom I would not have been here today. Thank you, sir, for taking me to trials for the SAIL football academy. I know what you have done to me sir and will be ever grateful to you for everything. Happy teacher’s day sir! #MyFirstTeacher #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/tTBvHhJZx1 — Prabir Das (@ImPrabirDas) September 5, 2020

On the occasion of #TeachersDay2020 let’s thank all our teachers who have shaped us for a brighter future! Their invaluable service does absolute wonders! Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6OL3qAOQ5s — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 5, 2020

COVID19 has shut schools, yet teachers have gone online to continue teaching. Always inspiring! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Forever grateful to them for shaping us into better human beings and helping us progress.#HappyTeachersDay to all & my 3 special teachers, my father, Achrekar sir & my brother Ajit. pic.twitter.com/qh0RshaAy2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2020

To all the teachers who have been guiding forces 🙏#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/iFUzunNtqj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2020

On #TeachersDay, I’d like to thank and appreciate my childhood coach Madan Sharma ji for guiding me and helping me get to where I am today 😊 pic.twitter.com/TBqnjRgWtv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 5, 2020

I’m thankful for all the teachers who are earnest in their duties and have laid the groundwork for the success and development of innumerable students in life. #HappyTeachersDay 🙏 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 5, 2020

Happy Teacher’s day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. ☺️ #HappyTeachersDay — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2020

Happy Teacher’s day to all the kind, selfless & compassionate teachers.

I’ve had some great teachers, coaches & mentors in my life.

‘Things worth having in life never come easy, work hard’-was something my fav teacher at school always said. #gratitude

Any quote that u remember? — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) September 5, 2020

To all the teachers who have guided me. A big Gratitude. 🙏🏽#HappyTeachersDay — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 5, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jstr”>A good coach can change your game.

A great coach can change your life .

Happy Teacher’s Day #IndianCricket#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/CfJmzM7L3d

— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 5, 2020

Everyday I have the quest to learn a little more from my mentors, my game, my teammates, my coaches, my family and everyone around. #HappyTeachersDay to everyone who has ever taught me anything 🙏

Here’s to letting the urge to learn, never die. — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 5, 2020

From a teacher to the President of India, the contribution of Shri Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in Nation Building is invaluable. On his birth anniversary, I wish all the teachers across the Nation a very #HappyTeachersDay .

Also my gratitude to everyone who has taught me something. pic.twitter.com/sF0wlXac6M — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 5, 2020

