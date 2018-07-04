Tarini Goyal aims World C’ship after third-place finish in Commonwealth Chess tourney

Chandigarh chess player Tarini Goyal makes a move during her match in the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Delhi . Express Chandigarh chess player Tarini Goyal makes a move during her match in the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Delhi . Express

Chandigarh’s Tarini Goyal (16) on Tuesday finished a joint third in the women’s U-18 category of Commonwealth Chess Championship 2018 held in Delhi. Goyal registered fours wins, apart from two draws and a loss in the championship. Goyal, who has a FIDE ELO rating of 1973, finished with five points to be tied third with Indian International Master Aakansha Hagawane.

The youngster with more than 13 international medals rates the commonwealth championship experience as a learning curve. “I has previously participated in the Commonwealth Chess Championship last year where I finished eighth in the U-16 Open category. I was in a strong position against Aakansha Hagawane, who has a higher ELO rating of 2,297, but some miscalculation meant that the game ended in a draw. The second draw too came against a higher rating player Harshita Guddanti of Andhra Pradesh and it helped me claim the tied third spot. Even though I managed to draw against higher rating players, it will boost my confidence,” shared Goyal who had started playing chess with her elder sister Arunima.

The youngster, who earned the Woman FIDE Master title in Asian U-10 Youth Championships in 2010, won the bronze medal in Asian Youth Chess Championship in 2013 apart from winning the silver medal in Blitz category in the U-14 category in Asian Chess Championships in 2015. Goyal is currently training under coach Satyapragyan from Orissa through online lessons. Goyal, currently ranked 33rd in Asia in the U-18 active players category, claimed the bronze medal in last year’s U-17 nationals in Tamil Nadu. The performance meant that she booked her berth in the Indian team for the World Youth Chess Championship to be held in Greece later this year.

“Competing in the World Youth Championships will be a different experience and the third-place finish in the Commonwealth Chess Championship will motivate me. Earlier this year, I competed in the Asian Youth Championships in Thailand in April and finished ninth in the U-18 category. Training without a full-time coach has been a challenge, but I spend my time studying games online and reading chess books,” shared Goyal, who is a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App