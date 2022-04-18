Promising teenaged TT player Vishwa dies in Meghalaya road accident

Teenaged table tennis player Deenadayalan Vishwa was killed and three other paddlers from Tamil Nadu were injured when their taxi collied with a 12-wheel truck in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, police said.

The four players from the southern Indian state were on their way from Guawahati Airport to Shillong in a tourist taxi to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

With big dreams at such a young age, Deenadayalan had his whole life ahead of him. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Have asked the team to extend all assistance to complete the necessary formalities. May his soul rest in peace. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2022

Police said the 12-wheel truck coming from the opposition direction hit the taxi in Shangbangla area at around 1:50 pm.

Vishwa, 18, died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district, while the other players are now admitted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here. They are out of danger, the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association (MTTA) said in a statement.

The teenager had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad and his demise is a huge blow to the sport in India, it said.

Vishwa’s family members are scheduled to reach Nongpoh where his body was kept.

MTTA Vice-President Bruce P Marak and General Secretary Chiranjib Choudhury expressed condolences on the death of Vishwa, an extremely gifted and promising table tennis player.