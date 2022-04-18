Promising teenaged TT player Vishwa dies in Meghalaya road accident

Updated: April 18, 2022 8:10:21 am
Teenaged table tennis player Deenadayalan Vishwa was killed and three other paddlers from Tamil Nadu were injured when their taxi collied with a 12-wheel truck in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, police said.
The four players from the southern Indian state were on their way from Guawahati Airport to Shillong in a tourist taxi to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.
With big dreams at such a young age, Deenadayalan had his whole life ahead of him. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Have asked the team to extend all assistance to complete the necessary formalities. May his soul rest in peace.
— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2022
Police said the 12-wheel truck coming from the opposition direction hit the taxi in Shangbangla area at around 1:50 pm.
Vishwa, 18, died on the way to Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district, while the other players are now admitted at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here. They are out of danger, the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association (MTTA) said in a statement.
The teenager had won several junior, sub-junior and cadet titles in the country and abroad and his demise is a huge blow to the sport in India, it said.
Vishwa’s family members are scheduled to reach Nongpoh where his body was kept.
MTTA Vice-President Bruce P Marak and General Secretary Chiranjib Choudhury expressed condolences on the death of Vishwa, an extremely gifted and promising table tennis player.
