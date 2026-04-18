Takhellambam Inunganbi wins bronze at Asian Judo C’ships; ends 13 year drought

Indian judoka Takhellambam Inunganbi ended a 13-year medal drought at the Asian Judo Championships after winning the bronze medal in the women’s -70 kg category on Friday. The 27-year-old judoka’s bronze medal is the first medal won by an Indian at the continental championships after Angom Anita Chanu won a bronze in the women’s -52kg category at the 2013 edition held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Competing in Ordos. China, Inunganbi defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvadulam Sarantsetseg by ippon in the bronze medal match to secure her spot on the podium. She also had won the gold medal at the Amman Asian Open last year.

She got a bye in the first round and started directly in the quarter-finals, where she lost to Uzbekistan’s Shirinjon Yuldoshova. However, as Yuldoshova reached the final, Inunganbi claimed her first win the repechage defeating Alina Moldokulova of Kyrgyzstan. After that, she claimed the bronze medal with a dominant win over the Mongolian.