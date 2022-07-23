Tajinderpal Singh Toor excluded from Commonwealth Games due to injury: AFI

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was on Saturday, excluded from the Commonwealth Games squad due to an injury, a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stated.

“The Selection Committee of Athletics Federation of India has decided to exclude Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Shotputter from Commonwealth Games to be held at Birmingham, UK from 28 July – 8 August, 2022 because of his injury. He did not participate in the World Championships. The Selection Committee had indepth discussion on his performance and fitness in the various competition and decided to exclude him from Commonwealth Games,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said in the release.

Toor had sustained the injury at Chula Vista in USA where the Indian team had a brief training stint ahead of the World Championships. Last week, he had said that he will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games this year due to the injury.

“No, I will not be able to take part in the Commonwealth Games because of this groin injury. It’s a hard time for me,” Toor had said. “I had pulled my groin muscle while at Chula Vista and it greatly affected my performance. I will do rehab, work hard and come back stronger in future competitions,” said the 27-year-old from Punjab who holds the Asian record of 21.49m.

“I had this groin injury four days back after reaching Chula Vista. I had tapping on my thigh and did a couple of warm-up throws to see if the pain is still there. I still felt the pain while throwing, so I decided to pull out of the event,” Toor said.

“If I take part in the event, my injury may aggravate and become a third grade injury and I may have to be out of action for seven-eight months,” said the reigning Asian Games gold medallist.

Toor competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year with a wrist injury in his throwing arm which needed surgery. He went under the knife in September last year and joined the national camp two months later.