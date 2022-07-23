Tajinderpal Singh Toor excluded from Commonwealth Games due to injury: AFI

Updated: July 23, 2022 5:16:43 pm
Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was on Saturday, excluded from the Commonwealth Games squad due to an injury, a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stated.
“The Selection Committee of Athletics Federation of India has decided to exclude Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Shotputter from Commonwealth Games to be held at Birmingham, UK from 28 July – 8 August, 2022 because of his injury. He did not participate in the World Championships. The Selection Committee had indepth discussion on his performance and fitness in the various competition and decided to exclude him from Commonwealth Games,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said in the release.
Toor had sustained the injury at Chula Vista in USA where the Indian team had a brief training stint ahead of the World Championships. Last week, he had said that he will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games this year due to the injury.
“No, I will not be able to take part in the Commonwealth Games because of this groin injury. It’s a hard time for me,” Toor had said. “I had pulled my groin muscle while at Chula Vista and it greatly affected my performance. I will do rehab, work hard and come back stronger in future competitions,” said the 27-year-old from Punjab who holds the Asian record of 21.49m.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I had this groin injury four days back after reaching Chula Vista. I had tapping on my thigh and did a couple of warm-up throws to see if the pain is still there. I still felt the pain while throwing, so I decided to pull out of the event,” Toor said.
“If I take part in the event, my injury may aggravate and become a third grade injury and I may have to be out of action for seven-eight months,” said the reigning Asian Games gold medallist.
Toor competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year with a wrist injury in his throwing arm which needed surgery. He went under the knife in September last year and joined the national camp two months later.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Tajinderpal Singh Toor excluded from Commonwealth Games due to injury: AFI
Karnataka: Day after announcing son’s candidature, BSY puts ball in BJP’s court
Japan regulators approve release of Fukushima water into sea
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Who’s Arpita Mukherjee? Partha Chatterjee aide, a model, actor, face of his Durga Puja committee campaigns
Rohit Shetty says he was initially ‘scared’ of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi: ‘Superstars were doing the show’
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Explained: What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn the 2020 US election?
India, six others vote against resolution to grant UN accreditation to 6 rights groups
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Kichcha Sudeep to host Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Watch promo
From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers