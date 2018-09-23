Cinderella’s ball is complete

There was a long list of torments and afflictions before the dressed-up pumpkin carriage fetched up. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey) There was a long list of torments and afflictions before the dressed-up pumpkin carriage fetched up. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

The fairy tale continues for heptathlete Swapna Barman, who won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta. Right down to the whole town chasing her to fit her foot in a precious shoe.

Life has changed massively with the medal for this Cinderella — and not just the guilty pleasure of the 50-paise Alpenliebe from childhood, that’s now morphed into stowed-away KitKats which are equally frowned upon by her coach and support team.

In Mumbai for a series of assessments and meetings with top doctors, Swapna talks excitedly about how celebrities tweeted and spoke about her post the medal, and how many brands — from Asics to Nike to Adidas — are keen to kit her out in customised shoes for her 12 toes, though she will carefully choose a commercial deal that best suits her. And how those who would taunt and tease her have turned sugary charming towards her, and also how, as a Bengali, she knows authentic sweetness from the fake one.

Perhaps the biggest fast-tracking, owing to her new celebrity, is at her dentist’s. “Earlier I used to have to wait in long queues. Now they are like, you-first,” she says, grinning away, with no signs of a vow-against-sweets looking imminent.

There are other platforms that have opened up, paved by the medal. “I’m a bathroom singer. When I feel bad, I sing Kishore Kumar songs. I was waiting for someone to ask me to come sing on the stage. So when it happened recently, I was delirious,” she says.

There are some things that haven’t changed that much, though. Like meeting Rahul Bose for dinner. The actor-sportsman had been on the interview panel when her funders Go Sports Foundation had screened athletes for their scholarship program back in 2012, and Swapna, who back then didn’t speak Hindi or English, had immediately felt comfortable speaking to someone in her language, articulating her aspirations much better in Bengali.

“I didnt have a phone then. But I remember Rahul Bose clicking a picture with me – an ordinary athlete from Jalpaiguri who was still settling into Kolkata,” she recalls. For a while, Bose was a massive totem of confidence for her, before Rahul Dravid turned up as mentor.

But there was a long list of torments and afflictions before the dressed-up pumpkin carriage fetched up. Swapna is, of course, in Mumbai, to get a 3D scan on her feet done – this will help her in finding the right shoes – and the aforementioned brands are very keen to help her. “Earlier no one was ready,” she says, shaking her head and rolling her eyes. Many who were consulted brushed it off as being too expensive — remember she’s a heptathlete and needs more than one pair suited for her seven events. Others wouldn’t simply take the effort.

Fight to be fit

There’s also the decision on treatment of her injuries to be taken – currently knee trouble. Just how ill-suited Swapna was for heptathlon can be explained by what caused her torment on her back, then the knee, then the ankle — not to mention the lower abdomen. Swapna is around 161 cms tall and while it helps her explosive power, her oversized thighs played bio-mechanical havoc with the myriad actions needed in heptathlon. The inward rotation of the hip joint when she ran even as the 6-toed, wide-feet rotated outwards, produced devastating torque and made her prone to ankle and knee problems all of which flared up before the Asiad.

“I don’t remember a single day for two weeks and then during competition when I didn’t cry in the evenings — the pain was unbearable,” she recalls. It didn’t help that a botched root canal had given her a swollen cheek — it had bloated up so much it hurt against the shoulder blades in high jump, with the now recognised tapes simply holding the side of the face tight. Earlier in June, there had been a hamstring trouble – putting her running events in jeopardy.

But Swapna’s stretching the limits to get herself into shape for athletics goes back to her school years. She had the explosive quality for high jumps, but her coach had reckoned she needed to grow much taller. Bengal and India boast a rich history of heptathletes — Soma Biswas (Asiad silver in 2002) and Sushmita Singha Roy (Asian championship silver in 2005) were both tall girls with the necessary athletic traits. Swapna would hence find inspiration in the then national record holder Harishankar Roy — also from Jalpaiguri and not particularly tall. “I said if he can do it, why not me,” she would say. Roy was a left-footed jumper (Swapna is right), but his bar clearing was impressive and kinesthetic sense very keen. Swapna would observe and learn.

Still, there were attempts to get her to shoot up.

Coach Subhash Sarkar remembers trying everything possible. “You know you get those pamphlets saying ‘Height badh jaayega’ in 6 months. I would try out everything on her. Health drinks, exercises. I actually remember asking two fellow athletes to hold her feet and asking them to stretch her!” he recalls. He’s a big believer in homeopathy — which he insists cured her from the abdominal pain over the summer, but Sarkar says he has tried every medical intervention in allopathy, ayurveda and acupuncture to try relieve her of the constant pain she carried. The latest was an ointment he’d sourced from Cooch Behar district in Bengal to treat her hamstring.

Grin and bear it

Swapna’s own philosophy was to grin and bear it. “I was resigned to the fact that I wont find shoes anyway. I don’t remember a single day when I’m free of pain,” she says. She would adapt and get accustomed to the unhealthy feeling, even while she dreaded Tuesdays when it was time to train for the almighty 800m run. “Every Tuesday I would hate practice, but I would reach the track on time. Not even 1 percent cheating in training. Bas phir se doud jao, yeh bhi karnaa hai,” she explains.

As such, she would grow to like javelin the most – the event that gained her the decisive lead. “I know she can increase over 150 points if her running timings improve. But we have to sort out her injury and foot issues one by one,” Sarkar says, adding that the duo have time, since there’s nothing major planned for 2019, and only the 2020 Olympics to target. At Jakarta, the infected jaw meant she didn’t sleep too well, and couldn’t eat anything more than dal. “Nothing was ideal. I was just so angry, but because I had trained so hard, I went through it all,” she says.

There were other emotional knots Swapna had to negotiate — often overshadowed by her plethora of physical torments. “Kolkata was a great shift for me, where I got trained by a top SAI coach. But the city can be challenging. It’s where a small incident can blow up into a big scandal. Without knowing or thinking, people start gossiping. When I started talking a lot on my phone, and my performance happened to dip, the whispers started: Boyfriend hoga, isliye performance down,” she recalls a malicious strain spreading, which she ended by cutting down on her phone time. She would restrict herself to listening to music, even though she loved playing games on her smartphone.

Then there was the reality of home to grapple with. “I often look at other girls who are so happy and with well-off families and seem to be in a bubble of their own and feel why couldn’t I have that. But I always remember that my parents gave me this determination and burning ambition and athletic talent instead. Still, I avoid telling my parents my problems because it’ll just worry them. And I don’t demand anything from them either – because not being able to provide it for me will break their heart,” she says of her modest family, with its four children. “But now I can help them,” she chirps up, adding that she’ll resume keeping a diary to pen her observations on life.

There are saris to buy as well. “I love saris. You know my favourite thing is to shut myself in my room, which has a big mirror. I dress up in a sari and dance,” she says. Cinderella’s ball is complete.

Swapna’s Hepta-Gold — Point by Point

100m hurdles: 981 points

Heptathlon starts with the 100 metre hurdles – an event that combines two pain-triggers for Swapna who struggles with 6 toes on her feet – running and leaping. At Jakarta, the Chinese heptathlete Wang Qingling (13.49s; 1052 points) would take the lead after the first event, while Barman who clocked 13.98 seconds was 5th.

High Jump: 1003 points

Swapna would start out in high jump following her younger brother into training on the field. Former national record holder Hari Shankar Roy was an early role model as she was a fan of his approach technique and bar clearance. At Jakarta, Swapna would take the lead (1984) topping with 1.82 metre in the second event hoarding 1003 points. The swollen cheek would give her a lot of grief during the jumps.

Shot Put: 707 points

When she started out in heptathlon, shot-put wasn’t the easiest to take up. “Thoda bhaari hota tha javelin se”, she would say. Still, she hurled 12.69 m (707 points) to drop to second place at 2691.

200m: 790 points

200m was where Swapna would plunge to 7th position – running never being her strongest suit. Coach Sarkar in fact calls it the weakest link of the chain, and says that once she’s done dealing with her injuries, he would like to take Swapna abroad. Clocking 28.08s over the 200, she would add 790 points while Chinese Qingling would soar with 911 points, clocking 24.74s.

Chasing numbers

6100

While Swapna Barman, 5’3.5”, lacks the general tall, lean body type of India’s past heptathletes – JJ Sobha, G Pramila, Soma Biswas or Sushmita Singha Roy – she has always struck her coach Subhash Sarkar as a 5400-score athlete, but with the potential to go past 6000 points. Barman keeps a diary and on the first day of 2018, she had scribbled 6100, the target set by her coach.

6026

Heptathlon isn’t strictly about running the fastest, leaping the furthest and throwing more explosively than anyone else. It’s a painstaking accumulation of points with an all-rounded performance. When Barman won the Asiad gold last month, it was this number crunching that came to the fore.

For Barman, the year that had started brimming with optimism ended with a 6026 headlined with a gold.

