scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Suspension warning a ‘little out of the line’, will hold elections after court’s permission: IOA to International Olympic Committee

The IOC, in a letter to IOA’s executive council members on Wednesday, said it will be ‘forced’ to suspend the national body should it fail to organise its ‘quadrennial elections within the coming weeks’.

Written by Express News Service |
July 23, 2022 9:49:12 am
IOA, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games IOA, sports news, indian expressIOA's acting president told the IOC that the ‘premature warning’ is a ‘little out of the line’. (File)

Two days after the organisation was threatened with suspension for not holding elections, acting president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Anil Khanna, told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the ‘premature warning’ is a ‘little out of the line’.

In his letter to Director of Olympic solidarity and National Olympic Committee Relations, James MacLeod, and Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Husain Al-Musallam, Khanna requested a meeting with the IOC and/or OCA and underlined that the national body will be able to conduct elections once they get permission from the Delhi High Court.

However, Khanna was not pleased with the threat of suspension, saying that the IOA has been requesting a meeting with the world body to ‘draw out the timelines’. “What I, however, find a little out of line, is a premature warning of suspension without having been given a reasonable opportunity by the IOC/OCA to the IOA,” he wrote.

READ |After football & hockey, International Olympic Committee warns India: ‘Hold elections or face suspension’

The IOC, in a letter to IOA’s executive council members on Wednesday, said it will be ‘forced’ to suspend the national body should it fail to organise its ‘quadrennial elections within the coming weeks’. The IOA’s elections were originally scheduled to be held in December last year. However, they have been kept in abeyance due to an ongoing court case, in which it is accused of violating provisions of the National Sports Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

In his three-page reply, Khanna highlighted the IOA’s efforts in organising the National Games, which will be held this October after a gap of seven years, and sending the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games. He also touched upon the ‘key missing factors’ in the organisation’s constitution, the resignation of Narinder Batra as the IOA president due to legal issues, and his consequent appointment as the interim head on the directions of the High Court.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Khanna suggested a meeting with former IOA secretary general Randhir Singh, who is the acting president of the OCA. “A possibility could be that since the Acting President OCA Raja Randhir Singh is based in India itself, IOA could have a meeting with him here and await communication from your good selves for another meeting in Lausanne or elsewhere,” Khanna said. “I sincerely look forward to the guidance and support of the IOC/OCA in this challenging time.”

If IOC goes ahead and bans India, it will be the second time in a decade that such an action would have been taken against the country. In December 2012, the world body suspended the IOA for similar reasons – failure to comply with IOC rules in the election process. A suspension can impact the financial aid the federation and athletes receive from the IOC. Additionally, until the sanctions are lifted, India’s athletes will not be allowed to compete under tricolour in Olympic events.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
A date with history

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'
Interview

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 23: Latest News