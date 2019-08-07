Toggle Menu
‘Gone too soon, a lady who was people’s person’: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Sushma Swarajhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/sushma-swaraj-passes-away-sports-fraternity-pay-tribute-5883731/

‘Gone too soon, a lady who was people’s person’: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac attack on Tuesday.

Kolkata:12 labourers ‘confined’ by employer in Iran, kin seek govt intervention
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was administered CPR but did not respond. Her untimely demise led to an outpour of emotions on social media as members of the sports fraternity expressed shock and grief and recalled the moments when they got to interact with her. Here are the reactions-

Meanwhile, minutes after her death, PM Modi expressed his sadness and tweeeted, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories