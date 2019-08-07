‘Gone too soon, a lady who was people’s person’: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was administered CPR but did not respond. Her untimely demise led to an outpour of emotions on social media as members of the sports fraternity expressed shock and grief and recalled the moments when they got to interact with her. Here are the reactions-

I’m beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

One of my favourite politicians…..lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace…. 😔 #sushmaswaraj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our former external affairs minister @SushmaSwaraj ! May her soul rest in peace. You have helped many Indians mam and will always Live in our hearts 🙏🙏🙏 — sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 6, 2019

As an External Affairs Minister Sushma ji proved the sky’s the limit. Helped countless Indians in distress and continued doing so even from her hospital bed. Exposed lies through her well-researched fiery speeches. 🙏 https://t.co/yO23ScBCL7 — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) August 6, 2019

Heartiest condolence to her family..May Her soul rest in peace…. #RIP #sushamaswaraj pic.twitter.com/Vv6kL4AQVi — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 6, 2019

Shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji. Advertising In a political career spanning over 50yrs, she touched a billion hearts with her strength, grace & compassion. Her clutter breaking approach as the External Affairs Minister will always be revered & remembered. ॐ शांति🙏 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 6, 2019

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the ‘girl child’ campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma’am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

My heart is broken. I can’t believe Sushma Swaraj ji has left us so soon. I learnt from her the sense of humility, kindness and benignity. She will live in my thought forever. My heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/OeKKViQvcN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2019

Gone too soon, a lady who chose to work day in and out for the progress of the nation. We needed more of you Sushma Ji 🙏 @SushmaSwaraj — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 6, 2019

Fierce, result-driven & a people’s person – she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji’s passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

देश के पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री @ सुषमा स्वराज जी के आकस्मिक निधन के बारे में जानकर मुझे काफी अफसोस हुआ।भारतीय राजनीति में मज़बूत विपक्षी और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर उनकी भूमिका को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा।उनके आत्मा को शांति मिले। # सुषमास्वाज ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, minutes after her death, PM Modi expressed his sadness and tweeeted, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”