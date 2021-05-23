‘Speechless’: Sushil Kumar’s arrest in murder case shocks sports fraternity

There was lingering disbelief and considerable disappointment as the country’s sports fraternity came to terms with Sushil Kumar’s monumental fall from being one of India’s greatest Olympians to an arrestee in a murder case.

The stockily-built man, who used to be wrapped in the Tri-colour after winning medals for the nation, had his face masked by a towel and both hands held by Delhi Police’s special cell officers on Sunday after being on the run for past many days.

Ironically, all this unfolded on World Wrestling Day.

#JUSTIN:First photo of India’s most-decorated sportsperson, Sushil Kumar after he was arrested by the Delhi Police. Kumar had been on the run since May 5 when an FIR was registered against him under IPC Sections 302, abduction,& 120-B at Model Town police station. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OqP2F6NM7o — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) May 23, 2021

He was evading a Non-Bailable Warrant for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar during a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, considered the cradle of Indian wrestling, made most famous by Sushil — India’s only sportsperson with two individual Olympic medals.

Dhankar was the son of a Delhi Police constable and trained at the stadium before he died on May 5 because of the injuries he sustained in the brawl.

The chain of events has left the Indian sports fraternity shocked even though respect for Sushil’s achievements remains intact. The 37-year-old is, to this date, India’s only world champion in wrestling and a three-time Commonwealth Games gold-winner.

“What he has done for Indian sports is something that can never be taken away from him. That’s all I want to say at this point. Let things be clearer. I don’t want to comment more,” boxing star Vijender Singh, who has been to two Olympic Games with Sushil, told PTI.

Both Vijender and Sushil won historic bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Games. Vijender remains India’s sole male Olympic medallist in boxing.

Seasoned table tennis player A Sharath Kamal, who is gearing up for his fourth Olympic appearance, conceded that Indian sport’s image will take a hit. Kamal’s limited interactions with Sushil have taken place during social events as Olympians.

“If this has actually happened, it is unfortunate and reflects badly on Indian sport, not just wrestling,” he said.

“He is one of the best athletes we have had. People look up to him. So if he has done what he has done, it will negatively impact not just wrestlers but athletes from other sports also.”

Former hockey captain Ajitpal Singh, an Indian Olympic Association observer at the 2008 Olympics, recalled interacting with Sushil at the Games and said he still can’t understand what exactly went wrong with the “polite” man.

“…it is very shameful and unfortunate. Being a role model Sushil should have led by example and never indulged in such a brawl. He has got everything in life, the sport gave him everything, money, fame,” he said.

“I met him during the Beijing Olympics where I was an IOA observer and found him to be a very down-to-earth and polite guy. But having said that everyone needs to know how to handle fame,” he observed.