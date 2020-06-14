‘Gone too soon’: Sports fraternity react to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Cricketers, footballers and shuttlers alike, everyone reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. (Source: File Photos) Cricketers, footballers and shuttlers alike, everyone reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. (Source: File Photos)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Raj has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. It was confirmed by the additional commissioner of police, Western Region of Mumbai later on.

The 34-year-old was last seen in Drive, and was renowned in the sports fraternity for the MS Dhoni biopic. He has also worked in films such as Kai Po Che, PK, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Here’s how the sporting fraternity reacted to the actor’s death:

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

Omg no no no!!! — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 14, 2020

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/uwTNBPZLM8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput …. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 14, 2020

Oh My God….Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Shocking. This year keeps getting worse… Om Shanti 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Absolutely beyond shocked to hear this news. #ripsushant 💔💔💔 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) June 14, 2020

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020

Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput , gone too soon. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Why why why 😢😢😞😞😞 ufffff https://t.co/Eh9TADCftV — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) June 14, 2020

Can’t be 😟💔 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 14, 2020

Really shocked and sad to hear about the loss of a talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 #sushantsinghrajpoot pic.twitter.com/h3e7ySvSSC — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) June 14, 2020

It’s shocking and heartbreaking to say the least… My condolences to the family in these difficult times.

#SushantSinghRajput — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) June 14, 2020

