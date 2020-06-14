scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

‘Gone too soon’: Sports fraternity react to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive', and was renowned in the sports fraternity for the MS Dhoni biopic.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 14, 2020 4:01:45 pm
Cricketers, footballers and shuttlers alike, everyone reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. (Source: File Photos)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Raj has been found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. It was confirmed by the additional commissioner of police, Western Region of Mumbai later on.

The 34-year-old was last seen in Drive, and was renowned in the sports fraternity for the MS Dhoni biopic. He has also worked in films such as Kai Po Che, PK, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Here’s how the sporting fraternity reacted to the actor’s death:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sevilla vs Real Betis, Sevilla beat Real Betis, La Liga restart 2020, La Liga after covid 19, football after coronavirus, ea sports la liga effects
Sevilla wins derby as La Liga returns
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 14: Latest News