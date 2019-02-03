Super Bowl 2019: All you need to know about New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams clash

New England Patriots take on Los Angeles Rams, who make a return in the Super Bowl LIII after 17 years, on Sunday. The last time the Rams featured in the Super Bowl, it was against the same opponent.

Advertising

Earlier in the NFC title game, the Rams took advantage of a questionable decision by the referees as they went on to beat New Orleans Saints in overtime. They scored a game-tying field goal with less than two minutes on the clock and then went on to get a turnover in overtime before nailing a long-distance field goal.

Patriots, on the other hand, under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era would look to secure their sixth Super Bowl title. Despite getting off to a great start against Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Patriots made a touchdown drive in overtime to secure a berth in the summit clash.

This edition of Super Bowl will feature Maroon 5 during the half-time interval. The three-time Grammy-winning band will be joined by Big Boi, who is from the host city (Atlanta), and Travis Scott, a Grammy nominated rapper, on the stage. Here is all you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Monday, February 4, 2019 – per Indian time zone.

What time is Super Bowl LIII?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at 5:00 AM IST.

Where will it be played?

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How do I watch the game?

Advertising

CBS network will broadcast the Super Bowl LIII and the live streaming will be available on the official website of CBS. There will be no live broadcast of the Super Bowl in India. IndianExpress.com will have the post-match coverage.