Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins gold, breaks world record thrice

Sumit Antil broke the world record thrice with three of his six javelin throws in the final of the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. With this, World No. 1 in the F64 category, Sumit Antil won India’s second gold in the Tokyo Paralympics and the first in athletics.

GOLD MEDAL ALERT 🚨 WR ▶️WR ▶️WR Yes this is how it happened Indian Sumit Antil wins the Gold Medal 🥇 at Javelin Throw F64 Category ✨Third Gold in Javelin

✨First Athletics Gold #TokyoParalympics

✨Betters WR of 62.88 ⏩66.95⏩68.08⏩68.55pic.twitter.com/TMo3r9AQvD — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 30, 2021

Sumit was initially a wrestler but an accident in 2015 brought his life to a halt. He gave up on his dream to become a wrestler but continued on the sporting path.

This was India’s 7th medal at these Games. Shooter Avani Lekhara and Sumit have won gold medals. Three more silvers have been won in Athletics, and one in Table Tennis. One bronze medal has also been won in Athletics.

Sumit Antil – 🥇

Avani Lekhara -🥇

Devendra Jhajharia – 🥈

Yogesh Kathuniya – 🥈

Bhavina Patel – 🥈

Nishad Kumar – 🥈

Sundar Singh Gurjar – 🥉

India’s second Gold medal of the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 🙌 Sumit Antil broke his own world record three times on his way to Gold! Dominance! 🔥#Cheer4India #ParaAthletics 📸: The Field pic.twitter.com/EWYtfXn63k — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 30, 2021

More to follow…