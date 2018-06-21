Sukhna Lake to host kayaking, canoeing championships

“So far, Indian players have won 16 medals at the world and Asian championships. (File photo of Sukhna Lake/ Sahil Walia) “So far, Indian players have won 16 medals at the world and Asian championships. (File photo of Sukhna Lake/ Sahil Walia)

Written by AMAN KUMAR

OVER 750 players will take part in the Senior National Championship and Federation Cup (traditional boat race, canoe polo and canoe marathon) to be organised by Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) at Sukhna Lake from June 27 to 30. The four-day event will also see the participation of 66 players who are a part of the Indian team for the Asian Games. The championship will be held in association with Haryana Kayaking and Canoeing Association and Chandigarh Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

“Over 750 players from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and other states, apart from teams from Indian Army, Indian Navy, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal are participating. Apart from cities like Bhopal and Hyderabad, Chandigarh is one of the cities which has hosted such events in the past and it will be a good opportunity for Chandigarh players and fans to witness this action-packed event,” said Prashant Kushwaha, Secretary General, IKCA, at a press conference on Wednesday. The championship will see 200 m, 500 m and 2000 m races for men and women, besides mixed team events in the dragon/traditional boat races. The events will also be held in boys and girls categories. Besides, canoe marathon events will be held in men’s 25 km and women’s 15 km categories in the K-1, K-2, C-1 and C-2 events.

“So far, Indian players have won 16 medals at the world and Asian championships. It will give an opportunity to compete ahead of an important event like Asian Games. As many as 32 players (16 men and 16 women) of the Asian Games team will compete in the traditional boat events apart from 16 players — eight men and women each — in canoe polo.

