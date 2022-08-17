scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

He broke his ribs once, but he will not stop diving across the finish line: Story of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira

In the men’s 110 m hurdles heats of the European Athletics Championship in Munich, De Oliveira dived past Belgium’s Michel Obasuy to finish fourth, ahead by two hundredths of a second

Written by Nitin Sharma |
Updated: August 17, 2022 1:21:46 pm
joao vitor de oliveiraJoao Vitor de Oliveira dives to qualification.( Reuters)

‘He flew to the finish like Superman’: that’s what the headline in Sports.pl, one of the leading sports websites of Portugal read on Tuesday thanks to the acrobats of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira.

In the men’s 110 m hurdles heats of the European Athletics Championship in Munich, running in the sixth lane, Oliveira dived past Belgium’s Michel Obasuy to finish fourth, ahead by two hundredths of a second.

Oliveira’s dive resembled the one Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra took after throwing the javelin in his first throw that won him the gold.

Oliveira’s dive also meant Obasuy was denied the qualification spot in the semi-finals and with the European Athletics sharing the exciting finish over social media, it also put back the focus on Oliveira.

The Portuguese athlete has so far only one international title in a race outside Portugal apart from a bronze in the Pan American U-20 Championships as a junior

It wasn’t the first time that Oliveira has dived though.

Last month, Oliveira had become the Portuguese national 100m hurdles champion by diving to edge out Addel Larrinaga by three hundredths of a second to claim the title. While Oliveira was representing his club Benfica Lisbon last month, the Portuguese’s first claim to fame attempting to dive across the finish line had come in the 100m hurdles semi-finals in Rio Olympics in 2016.

Advertisement

The dive though, did not help him to qualify for the final as he finished ninth.

“I always do that. That is not an accident. I started doing it a long time ago. If I am in a fight, I will always put myself first. I did it in China at the World Championships and I broke my ribs. People tell me not to but I will do it. It comes from the heart. I am in my home Olympics,” Oliveira had told reporters post the Rio Olympics in 2016.

It wasn’t the first time that the Olympics saw such a tactic. While the World Athletics (Earlier IAAF) clearly state that “The athletes shall be placed in the order in which any part of their bodies (i.e torso, as distinguished from the head, neck, arms, legs, hands or feet) reached the vertical place of the near edge of the finish line as defined above,” most of the athletes choose to lean over the finish line in an attempt to get past their rivals.

In 2008 Beijing Olympics, David Neville of USA running in the eighth lane had dived across the line to win the bronze medal ahead of Bahamas runner Chris Brown by 0.4 seconds.

Advertisement

The most famous incident of what experts refer to shallow diving was another Bahamas runner Shaunae Miller beating USA runner Allyson Felix by 0.41 seconds to win the gold in the women’s 400 m race in Rio Olympics in 2016.

Miller, who is eight years younger to Felix and was 22 at that time, was running in the seventh lane and had made a lead in the final 100m of the race ahead of Felix, who was running in the fourth lane.

A tiring Miller saw Felix cutting the lead and within meters of the finish line, Miller made a dive landing on the track with her hands and body clocking a time of 49.44 seconds ahead of Felix’s 49.51 seconds to deny the American the gold. The win also sparked a debate among athletes as well fans at that time and the former 200m and 400m Olympic champion Michael Johnson was quick to tweet post the final.

Joao Vitor de Oliveira. Joao Vitor de Oliveira. (Reuters/FILE)

“Sprinters know the quickest way across the line is a well-timed lean. Trust me on that,” tweeted Johnson. While coaches and athletes believe that after leaving the feet near the finish line in an attempt to lean over helps, shallow diving means that the initial push can give an advantage. “What was in my mind was, I had to get a gold medal. The next thing I knew, I was on the ground. I’ve never done it before,” Miller said. “I have cuts and bruises, a few burns. It hurts.” Miller had told NYT after the race.

Felix’s coach Lance Brauman too praised Miller for the win. “It’s very unfortunate that people are commenting on something that they clearly don’t understand the rules about. She leaned for the line and her legs gave out from the effort she put into the race. I am very excited for her and she is a very deserving champion,” Brauman had told NYT. With the controversy and talk happening about diving or not, the then IAAF, athletics’s world governing body also did make it clear that it comes within the rules. ‘We do continue to look at our rules to make sure they are current. If we start seeing a pattern of these sort of things, we would look at that. But it’s first across the line, not the first across the line in the most gracefull way. It’s very well policed what crossing the line means,” IAAF spokesperson had told NYT.

Felix too had talked about the tactics of diving or leaning post the Rio Olympics while talking to The Herd in a video interview. “I think the rules are rules. I think you know if it’s you are leaning or if you are falling, that’s how you cross the line, you know that’s what it is. I think that if it’s starts to become a thing, where people are diving intentionally as a strategy to win the race, I think then it does become something different. But I think we have been in situations where you lean and then you are falling in, that happens,” Felix had said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Advertisement

Four-time Olympic medallist Ato Boldon, too, believed that diving is not a good idea but also said that it’s part of the sport. “It has pissed me off greatly to see people saying it was ethical or a cheap move. I am trying to stay off social media about it because I will go off. Diving happens all the time and it just feels like Americans are pissed because Allyson lost. No one is a bigger Allyson fan than I am but she lost. Live with it. Diving is usually not a good idea. It kills your momentum and usually doesn’t achieve the desired result,” Boldon had told Sports Illustrated in 2016.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Boldon can say diving is not a good idea but come Wednesday, Oliveira can once again make that diving attempt in the semi-finals to try to move into the final in Munich knowing the risk fully that if he dives short, he can fall short.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 01:12:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News