Back from ankle injury, Steph Curry suffer MCL spain in first game back

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, making a comeback from a sprained right ankle Friday night, injured his left knee in a collision with teammate JaVale McGee in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team announced postgame that Curry sustained a sprained left medial collateral ligament, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Saturday.

Curry limped to the bench, and subsequently to the locker room, after the incident under the Atlanta basket with 3:09 left in the third quarter. He appeared to be in significant pain while initially being examined on the Golden State bench, and he didn’t return to the game, a 106-94 Warriors win.

Curry missed the previous six games with an aggravation of a previous injury to his troublesome right ankle.

He appeared to have fully recovered from that injury, scoring 29 points in 25 minutes against the Hawks before McGee fell back onto his left leg in his latest mishap.

“I assumed it was his ankle when he came up hobbling, then found out it was his knee,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ll see what the MRI says tomorrow. There’s not a whole lot we can do or predict.

“Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate. He rehabs his ankle for the last couple weeks, he gets that strong and then the knee goes. So we’ll see what happens and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Kerr was asked about team’s health problems, as three Warriors All-Stars were sidelined Friday even before Curry got re-injured. Kevin Durant has fractured right rib cartilage, Klay Thompson has a broken right thumb and Draymond Green is nursing a pelvic contusion.

“I definitely do not have an ominous feeling,” Kerr said. “I definitely feel like I’m disappointed for Steph, mostly, tonight. We’ll see how long he has to be out. We’ll have guys coming back in the next couple weeks, and we’ve got enough and we can push forward and we can win a lot of games and hopefully we get Steph back at some point.

