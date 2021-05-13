‘Stand with humanity’: Cricketers, footballers join voices in support of Palestine

Palestinians run away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo)

As the death toll in the recent Gaza violence reached 69, including 16 children and six women, several sports personalities came out against the deadly Israeli air strikes in the strike torn region.

Rashid Khan and Irfan Pathan are among the cricketers to have spoken out on the ongoing crisis while many in the football world raised their voice against the “atrocities in the wake of the latest round of fighting” between Israel and Palestine.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid took to Twitter and said, “As an athlete who plays cricket around the world, I want to see this world out of war. I can’t watch people being killed in #Afghanistan & #Palestine. No crime is more heinous than the killing of a child. I want these children to wake up to the sound of birds & not bombs.”

Retweeting Rashid, former Indian cricketer Irfan wrote, “If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity”

As an athlete who plays cricket around the world, I want to see this world out of war. I can’t watch people being killed in #Afghanistan & #Palestine. No crime is more heinous than the killing of a child. I want these children to wake up to the sound of birds & not bombs. 🤲😥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2021

If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2021

Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity. #PrayForPalestine #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/NPCqRLmUA0 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 11, 2021

I just can’t understand why it is so difficult to treat others as you would want to be treated, or even better yet treat each others as human beings. #PrayForPalestine — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 12, 2021

The unjust acts of terrorism and cruelty happening in Palestine are totally unacceptable. Our hearts bleed for our Muslim brothers & sisters. In the final days of this Holy Month of Ramadan, I request everyone to pray for the situation in Palestine 🤲🏼🇵🇸 #WeStandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/uuR9YOmKel — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 12, 2021

Please stop picking and choosing and stand up for humanity. The world needs a good long look at itself if it’s going to let such things happen. pic.twitter.com/JGrgKokfqP — Shan Masood (@shani_official) May 11, 2021

This comes few years after England batsman Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The incident happened at the height of an Israeli military operation in Gaza in 2014 while England was playing a Test match against India.

Moeen Ali supporting ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Save Gaza’ wristband in a Test match against India Moeen Ali supporting ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Save Gaza’ wristband in a Test match against India

I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

The streets of Gaza City resembled a ghost town as people huddled indoors on the final night of Islam’s holiest month of Ramadan. The evening, followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday, is usually a time of vibrant night life, shopping and crowded restaurants.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of seven militants, while Hamas, claiming to be defending Jerusalem, acknowledged that a top commander and several other members were killed. Meanwhile, a total of seven people have been killed in Israel, including four people who died on Wednesday. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.

Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at the city late Monday, setting off days of fighting. The Israeli military says militants have fired about 1,500 rockets in just three days. That is roughly one-third the number fired during the entire 2014 war.

Israel has struck over 350 targets in Gaza, a tiny territory where 2 million Palestinians have lived under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas took power in 2007. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.