Srihari Nataraj earns ‘A’ qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics

No Indian had ever achieved the automatic qualification — the ‘A’ cut — for swimming in Olympics. Now, one day after Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to achieve the feat, Srihari Nataraj on Sunday became the second Indian to achieve the mark.

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have booked their #TicketToTokyo! 🔥 This marks the first time two Indian swimmers have earned automatic qualification for the #Olympics. Get in! 🇮🇳#BetterEveryday #OlympicSwimming pic.twitter.com/eVVfDpT5YR — JSW Sports (@jswsports) June 27, 2021

Nataraj, who finished an agonizing 0.05 seconds short of the ‘A’ mark two days earlier, got to the mark with a 53.77-second finish in a 100m backstroke time trial at the Settecolli Swim Meet in Italy.

India are now confirmed to have Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj competing in the Tokyo Games. This is the first time two Indian swimmers have earned direct qualification into the Olympics.

