scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Srihari Nataraj earns ‘A’ qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics

No Indian swimmer had ever earned the automatic qualification mark for the Olympics. Now, two swimmers - Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj - have earned it in two days.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 27, 2021 10:58:33 pm
Srihari Nataraj has earned automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. (File Photo)

No Indian had ever achieved the automatic qualification — the ‘A’ cut — for swimming in Olympics. Now, one day after Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to achieve the feat, Srihari Nataraj on Sunday became the second Indian to achieve the mark.

Nataraj, who finished an agonizing 0.05 seconds short of the ‘A’ mark two days earlier, got to the mark with a 53.77-second finish in a 100m backstroke time trial at the Settecolli Swim Meet in Italy.

India are now confirmed to have Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj competing in the Tokyo Games. This is the first time two Indian swimmers have earned direct qualification into the Olympics.

More to follow…

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WTC final
WTC Final 2021, in pics: New Zealand beat India to win inaugural World Test Championship
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 27: Latest News