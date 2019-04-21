Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Sports fraternity expresses shock over ‘brutal act of inhumanity’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/sri-lanka-bomb-blasts-easter-sports-reactions-5686749/

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Sports fraternity expresses shock over ‘brutal act of inhumanity’

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Sania Mirza, among other Indian athletes, expressed shock and grief over the Sri Lanka bomb blasts on Easter Day that have killed more than 100 people.

A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo. (Source: Reuters)

More than a 100 people died and more than 400 got injured during multiple bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three hotels on Easter Day on Sunday. The sports fraternity expressed shock over the ‘brutal act of inhumanity’ and expressed their condolences following the incident.

More than 50 people were killed in St. Sebastian’s in Katuwapitiya with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof. The three hotels hit were the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Sania Mirza, among other Indian athletes, expressed shock and grief over the incidents. Here are some of the reactions:

Out of Sri Lanka’s total population of around 22 million, 70 percent are Buddhist, 12.6 percent Hindu, 9.7 percent Muslim, and 7.6 percent Christian, according to the country’s 2012 census.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Former Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop banned for four years for doping
2 Flight delay costs archers World Cup participation
3 Indian archers forced to skip World Cup after flight delay