Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Sports fraternity expresses shock over ‘brutal act of inhumanity’

More than a 100 people died and more than 400 got injured during multiple bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three hotels on Easter Day on Sunday. The sports fraternity expressed shock over the ‘brutal act of inhumanity’ and expressed their condolences following the incident.

More than 50 people were killed in St. Sebastian’s in Katuwapitiya with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof. The three hotels hit were the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Sania Mirza, among other Indian athletes, expressed shock and grief over the incidents. Here are some of the reactions:

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Devastated to hear about the attacks in Srilanka. It’s a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families! — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked by the bombing in Sri Lanka. Hate truly has no boundaries no limits. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the entire nation. Stay strong #SriLanka — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 21, 2019

Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 21, 2019

My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones. What a dastardly act! Deeply saddened… #PrayForSrilanka pic.twitter.com/5jveaTjg8v — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 21, 2019

We as a county need to put away differences and get together at this crucial time to look after one another or we will not have this beautiful country for us or for our children.please don’t spread rumors on social media.We surely don’t need another war.#nototerrorism — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) April 21, 2019

Very sad day for all of us in SL.. After 10 years of peace we see inhumane attaks on inocent again. While condeming and praying for the lost its time for us to stay calm and unite. Proud… https://t.co/IVD9qYdLO8 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 21, 2019

My Word! #SriLanka The most beautiful country with the most wonderful people. Completely heartbreaking! 💔😥 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 21, 2019

All my prayers /condolences to the people of #SriLanka #srilankaterrorattack — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) April 21, 2019

Shattered with this news coming from Sri Lanka #SriLankaBlast prayers are with Sri Lanka & People 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 21, 2019

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 21, 2019

Minutes after my Easter wishes,horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It’s a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection.A time to rise above such targeted hate.Many many prayers for familes uprooted, souls departed — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 21, 2019

This is absolutely devastating!Thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. https://t.co/fS1YTcVUNa — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka in this crisis. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news that has come out of #SriLanka. My prayers go out to the people of Sri Lanka. Stay united, stay strong.🙏🏻 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 21, 2019

Oh Sri Lanka! I hope you rally together and prevent these criminals from creating differences. With you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

What is happening to this world ????May God help us all .. really .. #SriLanka — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 21, 2019

When will this hate amongst religions stop??

My deepest sympathy to all the people affected by terror on the Holy day of Easter. May the lord give them strength and courage to recover!! — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) April 21, 2019

Another act of terrorism…this time it’s Sri Lanka. Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families. 🙏 #srilankaterrorattack — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

Tragic news coming out of Sri Lanka. The world is an angry place. We as a human race are destroying it one way or another. Thoughts with those suffering in Sri Lanka right now. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) April 21, 2019

Out of Sri Lanka’s total population of around 22 million, 70 percent are Buddhist, 12.6 percent Hindu, 9.7 percent Muslim, and 7.6 percent Christian, according to the country’s 2012 census.