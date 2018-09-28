Sreeshankar Murali is India’s best, still capable of much more: Robert Bobby George

Sreeshankar with his father Murali, after breaking the long jump national record. Sreeshankar with his father Murali, after breaking the long jump national record.

Robert Bobby George, who coached his wife long jumper Anju to India’s first World Championship medal back in 2003, knows when he sees a prodigious talent. Long before Sreeshankar Murali’s national record-breaking leap of 8.20m on Thursday, Robert had declared him a world-class athlete in the making. Today was just a reaffirmation of his faith in the 19-year-old from Palakkad, Kerala.

At the National Open Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Sreeshankar registered the big effort in his fourth jump after starting off with a solid attempt of 7.95m. He also managed an 8.11m jump in his third shot. In the process, the 19-year-old, whose previous best was 7.99m set at the Federation Cup in March, rewrote Ankit Sharma’s 8.19m mark set in 2016.

But it hasn’t been an easy year for the youngster. He began the season with a promising jump of 7.99m, but had little idea that the following months would press the pause button on his promising career. An appendix rupture would not only force him to undergo surgery and spend three days in an intensive care unit, it also poured water on his Commonwealth Games dreams. At the Asian Games he could manage only a sixth-place finish with a best jump of 7.95m.

“His effort today would have got us a silver medal at the Asian Games but it’s unfortunate that he had health issues. But he’s very young and very talented. The amount of progress he has made this year despite the setbacks is commendable. He is what I call ‘champion material’,” said Robert.

Sports runs in Sreeshankar’s blood. Father Murali, who is also his current coach, was a proficient triple jumper and mother Bijimol an 800m runner. Murali felt triple jump was an event fraught with a bigger risk of injury hence asked his son to try long jump.

The results were remarkable. Within a short time, Sreeshankar caught the eye and outdid competitors much senior to him. It was last year that Robert, Murali’s close friend, saw him jump at a meet for the first time. He was immensely impressed with the wiry-framed athlete but felt there was a major tweak required to help him progress to the next level.

The accomplished coach advised Sreeshankar to ditch the hang technique and move to the more complex hitch-hike technique where the jumper completes a cycle-kick motion while airborne.

“Sreeshankar was a bit hesitant. But this is the technique that most world-class jumpers use. I told him that if he practises hard, he can pick it up in three months. That is what has happened and he has done extremely well in the first year of switching to a new technique,” Robert said.

Sreeshankar is among the most amiable athletes on the circuit and always has a smile on his face. At home, a strict timetable, which includes a ‘no TV after 11pm rule’, guides his activities. Missing out on the latest TV shows isn’t the only sacrifice the teenageer has had to make for his sport.

Despite being among the toppers in his engineering course at college, Sreeshankar decided to drop out and take up an arts course instead to give more time to athletics. It took him a while to convince his parents, who are rather “practical” about their approach towards the sport.

“Many of my friends who were in athletics with me are jobless now. He has to focus on studies as well to ensure a secure future. This is how it works in India,” his father said in March.

“I am an engineer myself and know how rigorous the course is. I spoke to Sreeshankar a few times about dropping out from engineering and am happy that he has taken my advice seriously. I am not his mentor but just a sports enthusiast and friend. If he gets ample foreign exposure, he will be a serious candidate for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games,” said Robert

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App