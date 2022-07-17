Sreeshankar finishes seventh in Worlds final with a best attempt of 7.96m

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar would be a tad upset about not being able to produce a jump anywhere close to his personal best of 8.36m that would have certainly sealed him a podium spot at the Oregon World Championships.

In the high drama long jump final, China’s Jianan Wang, who was sitting in the fifth spot till the penultimate round, snatched the gold away from Tokyo champion Miltiádis Tentóglou with an 8.36m leap in his final attempt.

Sreeshankar, the only Indian male jumper to ever reach the finals of the Worlds, finished seventh with a best attempt of 7.96m. In his fourth and sixth attempts, he measured 7.89 and 7.83m, failing to breach the 8m mark as he did during the qualification round.

The 23-year-old can take heart from the fact that no Indian male jumper has come this far and certainly nowhere close in their maiden World championships appearance.

A top-eight finish in the Worlds proves that Sresshankar belongs at the elite level and will set the tone for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. His Worlds campaign should also erase the bitter memories that have been haunting him since Tokyo.