Squash Junior World Championships: India to meet Pakistan in pre quarter-final

Pakistan set up a pre-quarterfinal clash with host India in the WSF-World junior men’s squash team championship with a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe. Group E topper India will take on Pakistan at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Thursday.

Pakistan, which had lost 1-2 to Czech Republic in its opening Group F match in the morning, made amends by crushing lowly Zimbabwe 3-0 in the evening session. Pakistan settled for second spot in Group F and thus will play India, which topped Group E for a spot in the last eight.

In two earlier meetings, Pakistan had beaten India, once in 2006 in a Group league and in 2008 in the semi-final.

In other matches, Malaysia struggled against lower-ranked France, eking out a 2-1 victory while second-seeded Canada was pushed by Argentina before registering a 2-1 win over Argentina.

Results: Group A: Australia (16) bt Singapore (17) 3-0. Group B: Canada[2] bt Argentina [15] 2-1 (George Crowne bt Dylan Tymkiw 7-11 2-11 11-7 11-2 11-4; Julien Gosset bt Miguel Gonzalo Pujol 7-11 11-9 3-11 11-2 4-11; James Flynn bt Jeremias Azaña 11-8 11-7 11-3).

Group C: Ireland (14) bt South Africa (19) 2-1. Group D: Malaysia [4] bt France [13] 2-1 (Shahrul Izham Nurhaqiem bt Adrien Douillard 11-13 9-11 11-2 14-12 11-7; Darren Rahul Pragasam bt Edwin Clain 12-10 1-11 11-5 5-11 11-5; Siow Yee Xian bt Toufik Mekhalfi 10-12 11-2 11-7 11-13 10-12).

Group E: Switzerland (12) bt Saudi Arabia (23) 3-0.

Group F: Czech Republic [6] bt Pakistan [11] 2-1 (Marek Panacek lost to Haris Qasim 5-11 6-11 6-11; Viktor Byrtus bt Abbas Zeb 11-9 11-5 9-11 4-11 11-9; Ondrej Vorlicek bt Muhammad Uzair 11-4 11-6 6-11 11-4); Pakistan bt Zimbabwe (24) 3-0 (Haris Qasim bt Aedan Martin 11-2, 11-2,11-5; Abbas Zeb bt Tayne Turnock 11-7, 11-2, 11-5; Muhammad Uzair bt Alfalfa Porter 13-11, 11-8, 11-7).

Group G: New Zealand (10) bt Qatar (22) 3-0. Group H: USA [8] lost to Hong Kong China [9] 0-3 (Ayush Menon lost to Chan Chi Ho 4-11 12-14 11-13; Daelum Mawji bt Chung Yat Long 8-11 2-11 5-11; Tiber Worth bt Ho Ka Hei 11-6 6-11 7-11 5-11).

