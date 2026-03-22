Teen squash sensation Anahat Singh storms into Indian Open final: ‘We genuinely don’t believe this is her ceiling’

Anahat Singh produced a composed performance to defeat Tanvi Khanna and book her place in the final of the Indian Open. (Photo: PSA)

Anahat Singh produced a composed performance to defeat Tanvi Khanna and book her place in the final of the Indian Open, where she will take on Egypt’s Hana Moataz. The men’s title clash, meanwhile, will be an all-Indian affair, with Asian Games gold medallist Abhay Singh taking on Veer Chotrani.

Anahat faced moments of anxiety when she dropped a game and trailed in the third game against her compatriot. However, she recovered to beat Tanvi 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-2 in 34 minutes to enter Sunday’s final.

Anahat has been on a steady rise over the past few months, building momentum with consistent performances on the junior and senior circuits. Saurav Ghosal, the former India number 1 who has spoken highly of Anahat’s ‘near-complete game’, hailed her improved shot selection, court coverage, and growing composure under pressure. “We genuinely don’t believe that this is the ceiling. I think there’s a lot more to go,” Ghosal said.