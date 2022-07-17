scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sprint coach Rana Reider, under investigation for sexual misconduct, ejected from World Athletics Championships – Report

Reider coaches Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell -- who won silver and bronze in the 100m final -- while he has also worked with 200m Olympic gold medallist Andre de Grasse.

By: Reuters |
July 17, 2022 9:44:59 pm
World Athletics Championships 2022Hayward Field, Eugene (Twitter/WorldAthletics)

American sprint coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated for sexual misconduct, was warned and removed from the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported on Sunday.

Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport following multiple complaints, is not accredited for the worlds due to the allegations but attempted to gain access to the athletes’ warm-up area before the men’s 100m.

He coaches Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell — who won silver and bronze in the 100m final — while he has also worked with 200m Olympic gold medallist Andre de Grasse.

“Event security discovered an unaccredited person in the athlete warm-up area,” World Athletics said in a statement to British media.

“He was asked to leave and he refused. Police were immediately notified and went to remove him from the venue.

“When he observed police officers approaching him, he left the venue. Outside the venue, he was stopped by police and advised that if he returned to the venue he would be arrested for trespassing.” Reider had previously denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

Last year, British athletes Laviai Nielsen and Adam Gemili lost their UK Athletics funding after sticking with Reider and training at his Florida-based club despite warnings to “cease all association” with the coach following the allegations.

