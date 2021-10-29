Sportstars express shock, sadness over Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hours after the late actor had tweeted best wishes to the team of Bhajarangi 2, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar.

The actor suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. He developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital’s ICU in a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital said. Puneeth’s body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for people to pay homage.

Tributes from sportstars, especially those based out of Bengaluru, started pouring in as soon as the news broke out. Expressing shock and sadness over the untimely death, here is how the sports fraternity reacted:

Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar in Bangalore. The tributes pouring in tell you of the kind of human being he was more than anything else. Hope his family and all who looked up to him, find the courage to deal with this loss. — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of #PuneethRajkumar a very versatile actor not to mention a vibrant dancer in South Indian films #ripPuneethrajkumar

OM Shanthi pic.twitter.com/S5YxCZWZxI — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 29, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. It comes as such a shock. My deepest condolences to his family and all his fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IXqw1xPAxF — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I've met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

Puneeth was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Fondly known as Appu, the actor has appeared in films like Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Rana Vikrama, among others. He was known for hosting Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of the quiz show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire.’