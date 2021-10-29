scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Sportstars express shock, sadness over Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack.

By: Sports Desk |
October 29, 2021 4:04:52 pm
Puneeth Rajkumar Dead, Puneeth Rajkumar Death NewsPuneeth Rajkumar was 46. (Photo: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official)

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hours after the late actor had tweeted best wishes to the team of Bhajarangi 2, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar.

The actor suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. He developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital’s ICU in a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital said. Puneeth’s body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for people to pay homage.

Tributes from sportstars, especially those based out of Bengaluru, started pouring in as soon as the news broke out. Expressing shock and sadness over the untimely death, here is how the sports fraternity reacted:

Puneeth was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Fondly known as Appu, the actor has appeared in films like Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Rana Vikrama, among others. He was known for hosting Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of the quiz show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire.’

Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven