Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

From Virender Sehwag to Shoaib Akhtar, sports stars wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans

Sports stars wished their fans and followers on social media and celebrated the auspicious festival of Eid with traditional gaiety and fervour.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 16, 2018 1:04:00 pm
Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan wished their fans Eid Mubarak on social media. (Source: Twitter)
Eid or Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan which started on May 16 and ended on Friday, June 15. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. The auspicious day begins with morning prayers after which greetings are exchanged. Among those who celebrated the festival on Saturday were sports stars across the globe who sent it their wishes to fans wishing them love, luck, and happiness. Many players took to their social media accounts to wish their fans. Among them was former India opener Gautam Gamhir who wrote, “With a prayer on my lips and wishes for peace in my heart I wish all of you E-id Mubarak. May God bless you all. Be happy, stay blessed.”

In the long list, former India football captain, Baichung Bhutia also wished his fans and in his tweet he said, “Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters! Have a lovely day!”.

