From Virender Sehwag to Shoaib Akhtar, sports stars wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans

Eid or Eid ul Fitr marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan which started on May 16 and ended on Friday, June 15. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. The auspicious day begins with morning prayers after which greetings are exchanged. Among those who celebrated the festival on Saturday were sports stars across the globe who sent it their wishes to fans wishing them love, luck, and happiness. Many players took to their social media accounts to wish their fans. Among them was former India opener Gautam Gamhir who wrote, “With a prayer on my lips and wishes for peace in my heart I wish all of you E-id Mubarak. May God bless you all. Be happy, stay blessed.”

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters! Have a lovely day! #EidMubarak — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) 16 June 2018

I hope this Eid brings you peace, love & life’s goodness. Have a great one. #eidmubarak — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 16 June 2018

Wishing you all a very Happy and blessed Eid.Don’t forget the less fortunate ones today.#EidMubarak #ShabiKiJhappi #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/CxjVik5LSK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙 Here’s wishing love , peace, happiness and lots of sheer korma today and the year ahead ❤️😀 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 16 June 2018

With a prayer on my lips and wishes for peace in my heart I wish all of you E-id Mubarak. May God bless you all. Be happy, stay blessed #EidMubarak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 16 June 2018

May all life’s blessings be with you. #EidMubarak :) pic.twitter.com/53NxlMjVyY — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak to those of you celebrating. #EidMubarak — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 16 June 2018

Wishin al my Muslim brother’s nd sisters Eid Mubarak. May Allah blesses us all 👍😊 Hav a wonderful day ahead !!! pic.twitter.com/scSltilPUi — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone! 💫 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims worldwide celebrating Eid today! #eid May God Bless and protect you🙏 — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak to one and all. Stay blessed. — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) 16 June 2018

Eid Mubarak. Don’t forget to spend your Eid with those who chose to live, even though life has not agreed with them yet. Duaaaaain! #EidulFitr @TalhaAisham pic.twitter.com/ckyyjjYCfD — Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) 15 June 2018

In the long list, former India football captain, Baichung Bhutia also wished his fans and in his tweet he said, “Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters! Have a lovely day!”.

