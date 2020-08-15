‘Nothing like stepping out for your country’: Sportspersons wish the nation on Independence Day

Rohit Sharma, Sania Mirza and Virat Kohli were among those who extended their greetings on Independence Day. (Twitter)

India’s sportspersons took to social media on Saturday to extend their wishes on Independence Day. With I-Day celebrations being comparatively muted this year due to the Covid pandemic, many like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh urged people to keep patience in this fight.

Rohit Sharma

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

PV Sindhu

May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Happy Independence Day#jaihind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qcqk6xbj29 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 15, 2020

Virat Kohli

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Sania Mirza

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳

Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy 74th #IndependenceDay to all Indians! 🇮🇳 Children are the future of India and they’re the ones who will drive our nation forward.

Let’s be their ‘Everyday Heroes’ and create the right environment which keeps them positive. pic.twitter.com/5TON75A8NQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Aditi Chauhan

Yuvraj Singh

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let’s become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

P Kashyap

*The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day! #HappyIndepenceDay #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X20ikboIzA — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 15, 2020

Narain Karthikeyan

Happy independence day to my fellow citizens. Breeze past tough time with the freedom of #usha fans

.

.

.#ushafans pic.twitter.com/Afut8kt2y0 — Narain Karthikeyan (@narainracing) August 15, 2020

