scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

‘Nothing like stepping out for your country’: Sportspersons wish the nation on Independence Day

India's sportspersons took to social media on Saturday to extend their wishes on Independence Day.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 15, 2020 2:53:41 pm
SportsRohit Sharma, Sania Mirza and Virat Kohli were among those who extended their greetings on Independence Day. (Twitter)

India’s sportspersons took to social media on Saturday to extend their wishes on Independence Day. With I-Day celebrations being comparatively muted this year due to the Covid pandemic, many like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh urged people to keep patience in this fight.

Rohit Sharma

PV Sindhu

Virat Kohli

Sania Mirza

Sachin Tendulkar

Aditi Chauhan

Yuvraj Singh

P Kashyap

Narain Karthikeyan

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Bayern humiliate Barcelona with 8-2 crushing
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 15: Latest News