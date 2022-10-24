Sportspersons wish everyone Happy Diwali

Current and former sportspersons on Monday wished the nation a happy and prosperous Diwali through their various social media handles. Leading the way was last night’s hero against Pakistan, Virat Kohli who tweeted, “A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity.”

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of lights and love bring joy in all our lives!”

Suresh Raina tweeted, “Celebrating this grand festival of lights, love & happiness with my loved ones as we remember the fond memories of my father & how Diwali would have been more warmer & brighter with his presence. I wish you all a fun & prosperous Diwali” while VVS Laxman said, “May you find that what sparks a light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world. May your path always be lit and may Maa Lakshmi bless you with good health , wealth and abundance. Wishing you a sparking and supreme Deepawali.”

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan also extended his wishes, tweeting, “May this Diwali bring light, love and prosperity to you and your family. Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali.”

Dinesh Karthik who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup said on Twitter, “A very happy Diwali to everyone! Wish all of you lots of happiness, fun and prosperity.” Former India player Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “Happy and sparkling Diwali to everyone celebrating”

India women’s cricket team star Smriti Mandhana also took to Twitter to wish everyone for Diwali, tweeting, “May the light of diyas bring you prosperity, happiness, and success. I wish you and your loved ones a very #Happy Diwali.”

Shubman Gill wrote, “On this joyous occasion, I wish you a very happy diwali filled with peace, love, and joy.”

Here are a compilation of some of the other Diwali wishes that were shared by sports stars.

