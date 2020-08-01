Sports stars wish for ‘happiness and peace’ on Eid Al-Adha

Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif celebrating Eid (Source: Instagram) Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif celebrating Eid (Source: Instagram)

The sports fraternity came together to wish their fans and loved ones ‘Eid Mubarak’ on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakrid. Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and Darren Sammy were some of the cricketers to lead the wishes along with Sania Mirza, Jwala Gutta and the Indian football team.

Promoting the message of love, joy and peace, sports stars took to Twitter to greet their fans. In India, Eid al-Adha was marked on Saturday, August 1, even though many countries celebrated on Friday (July 31), as per the date announced by Saudi Arabia. But the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid had said that Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday as per the citing of the moon.

Wishing everyone celebrating, a happy Eid al-Adha. Hope we all get to celebrate occasions and moments like we otherwise would. Till then, let’s all keep taking care and staying safe. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to my brothers and sisters 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 1, 2020

🎊Eid Ul Adha Mubarak🎊

May this Eid Ul Adha bring nothing but Joy, Peace and Happiness to all of you and your families. #EidMubarak

Stay safe and happy Eid day!#EidAdhaMubarak — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) August 1, 2020

Sabko Eid Mubarak!

My warm greetings to everyone on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha and wishing your family full of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/w6d22gn1YZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone 🌙

Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!🙌 pic.twitter.com/V5CMdnKdwl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020

A day to celebrate with family and friends. #EidMubarak everyone. Best wishes 😊 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating 😇🙌 Stay Safe. Stay Blessed. ✌️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak!💫 Wishing you love, warmth, and happiness in life! 🤗#EidAlAdha — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 1, 2020

Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more ‘Mubarak’ than ever before! 🤲 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak everyone. Please follow SOPs and observe social distancing. Lets make sure we don’t fuel the corona fire anymore. Lots of love. #EidAladha2020 #EidMubarak — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak 🤗 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 1, 2020

#EidMubarak. May this day bring happiness, peace & prosperity to you and your family. — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) August 1, 2020

Happy EID AL-ADHA to all my Muslim families❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2rYiPqA4gF — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2020

Wishing the country on the occassion, President Ram Nath Kovind also shared the message of happiness and harmony on Eid al-Adha.

