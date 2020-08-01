scorecardresearch
Sports stars wish for ‘happiness and peace’ on Eid Al-Adha

Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and Darren Sammy were some of the cricketers to lead the wishes on Eid Al-Adha along with Sania Mirza, Jwala Gutta and the Indian football team.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 1, 2020 12:36:05 pm
Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif celebrating Eid (Source: Instagram)

The sports fraternity came together to wish their fans and loved ones ‘Eid Mubarak’ on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakrid. Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and Darren Sammy were some of the cricketers to lead the wishes along with Sania Mirza, Jwala Gutta and the Indian football team.

Promoting the message of love, joy and peace, sports stars took to Twitter to greet their fans. In India, Eid al-Adha was marked on Saturday, August 1, even though many countries celebrated on Friday (July 31), as per the date announced by Saudi Arabia. But the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid had said that Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday as per the citing of the moon.

Wishing the country on the occassion, President Ram Nath Kovind also shared the message of happiness and harmony on Eid al-Adha.

