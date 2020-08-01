Sports stars wish for ‘happiness and peace’ on Eid Al-Adha

The sports fraternity came together to wish their fans and loved ones ‘Eid Mubarak’ on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakrid. Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and Darren Sammy were some of the cricketers to lead the wishes along with Sania Mirza, Jwala Gutta and the Indian football team.
Promoting the message of love, joy and peace, sports stars took to Twitter to greet their fans. In India, Eid al-Adha was marked on Saturday, August 1, even though many countries celebrated on Friday (July 31), as per the date announced by Saudi Arabia. But the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid had said that Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday as per the citing of the moon.
Wishing everyone celebrating, a happy Eid al-Adha. Hope we all get to celebrate occasions and moments like we otherwise would. Till then, let’s all keep taking care and staying safe.
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak to my brothers and sisters 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 1, 2020
My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Eid! A very happy #EidMubarak to you and your family! May this special day bring you #positivity, #joy, #health and #happiness! ✨#EidAladha2020 #EidulAdha #Eid2020 pic.twitter.com/4ilmSqZzcs
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 1, 2020
Here’s wishing everyone a happy and joyous #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/1M4hWOqCmU
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 1, 2020
🎊Eid Ul Adha Mubarak🎊
May this Eid Ul Adha bring nothing but Joy, Peace and Happiness to all of you and your families. #EidMubarak
Stay safe and happy Eid day!#EidAdhaMubarak
— R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) August 1, 2020
Sabko Eid Mubarak!
My warm greetings to everyone on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha and wishing your family full of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/w6d22gn1YZ
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak to everyone 🌙
Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!🙌 pic.twitter.com/V5CMdnKdwl
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak everyone. Have a safe one. God bless. #staysafe #eidmubarak #festivalofjoy #eid #bakrid #delhicapitals #bcci @BCCI @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/1pkGq3RYLS
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020
Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Eid!#EidAlAdha
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 1, 2020
Greetings to everyone on Eid al-Adha! #EidAlAdha
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak to all.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 1, 2020
Eid-Al-Adah mubarak. Wishing you happiness, success and peace.#EidAlAdah pic.twitter.com/18XsAQ9XLF
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 1, 2020
May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020
A day to celebrate with family and friends. #EidMubarak everyone. Best wishes 😊
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KbPo2isAw4
— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating 😇🙌 Stay Safe. Stay Blessed. ✌️
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/TPmzSeUoox
— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 31, 2020
Eid Mubarak to one and all from the #IndianFootball family
May this Eid al Adha bring joy and peace to everyone 🙌@praful_patel @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports @Ashique_22 @aditi03chauhan @adilahmedkhan08#EidAlAdha #EidAdhaMubarak #EidMubarak #EidAladha2020 pic.twitter.com/nTLVZ8Tm5b
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak!💫
Wishing you love, warmth, and happiness in life! 🤗#EidAlAdha
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 1, 2020
Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more ‘Mubarak’ than ever before! 🤲
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak everyone 🌙
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak everyone. Please follow SOPs and observe social distancing. Lets make sure we don’t fuel the corona fire anymore. Lots of love. #EidAladha2020 #EidMubarak
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 1, 2020
Eid Mubarak 🤗
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 1, 2020
#EidMubarak. May this day bring happiness, peace & prosperity to you and your family.
— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) August 1, 2020
Happy EID AL-ADHA to all my Muslim families❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2rYiPqA4gF
— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2020
Wishing the country on the occassion, President Ram Nath Kovind also shared the message of happiness and harmony on Eid al-Adha.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.