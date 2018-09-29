Sports stars talk about their journey, give corporate honchos life lessons

Shooter Heena Sidhu, athlete Hima Das, hockey captain Rani Rampal and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu during an event in Mumbai. Shooter Heena Sidhu, athlete Hima Das, hockey captain Rani Rampal and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu during an event in Mumbai.

Heena Sidhu swivelled confidently on the high bar stool facing an audience that was the top corporate rung of those who designed high-end term plan packages and perennially lived in the universe of sales targets and quarterly projections. Then she looked them in the eye and told the men and women who dabbled in officially worrying about securing people’s futures – the insurance people – the importance of living in the present.

“I know your world is full of deadlines and targets,” she addressed the sponsors who were keen to pick her brains on how sportspersons dealt with pressures. “But that’s the difference between sports people and you all – you always live in the future, we only live in the present. You need to be connected to the present, to this moment, to every breath,” said the air pistol shooter and recent Asiad medallist.

Two distant galaxies collided when sport-met-corporate, as Heena, alongwith other firecrackers — sprinter Hima Das, hockey captain Rani Rampal and World lifting champion Mirabai Chanu, got down to a tete-a-tete with the top management hierarchy. It was quite a departure from your usual business lingo and management mantras that form the crux of the sport-business interface, the motivation speaking circuit.

It was nothing like those talks where sportsmen trade their tracksuits for their bespoke finest and turn into life-coaches. India’s newest sporting idols – all young women incidentally – would speak authentically of their struggles in both obscurity and the spotlight.

Like Rani Rampal whose hockey career was driven entirely by her hopes of providing her elderly parents a retirement free of hardship and labour and a roof on their heads. “I grew up hoping it wouldn’t rain because that would mean the house would get flooded. All I wanted was for my father to be spared the hard labour in his oldage, and a way to build them a house,” she recounted.

For Heena Sidhu, who came from a well-to-do family, it had been a constant struggle to find her father’s approval. “My father always wished that one of his children would represent India in sports. I have a younger brother and it was assumed by default that it would be him, so dad focussed entirely on his cricket. But I would do anything to get his attention, play every sport that came my way. I even tried shotput. But I was bad at everything. My uncle had a gun’s shop, and finally shooting which was a hobby took me to my goal,” she would remember.

It hadn’t been straightforward though. Her mother, with a masters degree, had not been able to work when she got busy raising her children. She had hoped Heena would study enough to make a living for herself, and pushed her towards academics. “I wasn’t bad at studies, so I got into medical school, but the two things pulled me in different directions. I wanted to gain my father’s attention, while my mother wanted me to become independent,” she recalled.

Hima Das’ story has been retold many times over since her triumph at Finland in the U-20 world meet. But while she found absolute support from her joint family and father who took her to football training sessions in Assam, it was their charming reaction to her maiden win that cracked up the crowd, comprising those who are never too far away from social media and are hyper-connected to every movement of the share markets.

“When I finished my race and called up home, my father told me that it was all very fine, but they were about to turn in for the night and go to sleep. Jo hua hai dekhenge, subah dekhenge,” she would recall.

The next morning, media vans would start queing up on the narrow lanes leading up to their village home and the father would quip to Hima on his way back from buying groceries, “Beta, tu bola na kal subah dekho. Ab dekh raha hoo!”

India’s much-adored weightlifting champion – who is nursing a back injury currently – Mirabai Chanu, would talk about her own enchanting upbringing. Everyone in her family – mother, father and two brothers played football, though she stressed she was at the forefront of what she calls “ladkewaale kaam.” This also included walking 5 kms to fetch firewood needed for cooking.

“All the heavy lifting in the house, or electrical work, I was good at all that. Then I read about Kunjarani Devi in school, and I decided to try weightlifting. I would tell them it’s the ‘Iron uthaanewala sport.’ First mother said it’s ‘ladkowala sport’, but then she saw I was happy, so she said go ahead,” she recalled.

Mirabai would implode at her first Olympics at Rio, but her mother would constantly talk to her and get her out of the depressive pit she had fallen into after making just one clean lift out of six at Rio. The World Championship title last year, which anointed her as Khel Ratna last week, would come on the back of this setback.

All four would talk about their thudding hearts prior to the competition day, at the starting blocks and standing still in the shooting lane or weightlifting’s wings. They would tell the city slickers, men and women twice their age and more, how to embrace pressure and not consider it some divine punishment. “Sometimes when things get very tough, we try and remember why we started in sport,” Rani would say, while Hima would goad the front-benchers, all corporate honchos, to be diligent with their morning walks and yoga and fitness routines, even on days when they didn’t feel like, because that’s what sportspersons did.

Then Heena would give the insurance giant, the most contrarian of advices: to stop fussing about the future, and enjoy their present.

