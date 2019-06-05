Eid Mubarak: Mohammad Shami to Paul Pogba, sport stars extend their greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Indian sports stars took to Twitter on Wednesday to greet their fans on Eid ul-Fitr. Batting legends such as VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag and shuttlers Jwala Gutta and Kadambi Srikanth posted Eid messages on their social media handle.

Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide, and nearly 20 crore Muslims in the country celebrate it every year. Eid ul-Fitr, also called the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan, and is typically associated with goodwill and gestures of good faith. Here are the best wishes-

“May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid.”#EidAlFitr2019 pic.twitter.com/vYdrrMwppM — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) 4 June 2019

May this Eid usher in peace and happiness for everyone.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NJnNfGMJxA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 5 June 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to everyone on #EidUlFitr ! May this auspicious day bring joy, peace & happiness into our lives. #EidMubarak — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 5 June 2019

Eid Mubarak ❤️🤗 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 5 June 2019

आप सभी को ईद की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!

हर तरफ़ ख़ुशहाली और शांति बनी रहे, यही दुआ है! #EidMubarak — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 5 June 2019

May the auspicious day of #EidUlFitr bring harmony, love, prosperity & peace to each one of us. #EidMubarak to all 🤗 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 5 June 2019

May God fill your life with blessings and give endless happiness and joy to your family. Eid Mubarak to all of you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IReB0XMR5r — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 5 June 2019

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating Eid. May this day bring you a lot happiness and prosperity. 😄 pic.twitter.com/y6OwydaKfJ — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 5 June 2019

Cheers to the memories that are as sweet as sheer khurma, blessings and the joy of happiness that is as pure as our love for lord Allah. Here’s from my family to your family wishing you a very happy Eid!! Eid Mubarak!! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/PACQBBg9zO — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 5 June 2019

May this beautiful occasion of Eid find peace and happiness in your life 🙏 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/QFuiSf4v4P — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 5 June 2019

Happy Eid Mubarak 🙏 May peace, love and joy be yours this year #EidWithLuv pic.twitter.com/Wp7qZMvsFr — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 5 June 2019

Eid Mubarak to all my Islam friends around the world , have a great day ..!! — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 5 June 2019

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. ❤🙏🏼🕌 || Herkese mutlu bayramlar dilerim ☪🙏🏼 || عـــيدكم مــــبارك #M1Ö #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/VMeydkvgq8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 4 June 2019

Pictures have also emerged of Pakistani and Bangladeshi players in England for the World Cup partaking in prayers along with their fans in mosques across the country.