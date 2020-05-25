From Sachin Tendulkar to Bajrang Punia, sports fraternity extend their greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide. Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide.

Indian sports stars on Monday greeted the citizens on the auspicious occassion of Eid ul-Fitr. Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir to star wrestler Bajrang Punia and shuttler Jwala Gutta posted Eid messages on their social media handle.

Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide, and nearly 20 crore Muslims in the country celebrate it every year. Eid ul-Fitr, also called the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan, and is typically associated with goodwill and gestures of good faith.

Here are the best wishes-

On the auspicious occassion of Eid, wishing everyone unbound happiness and fulfilment. May our hearts always be full of kindness and our actions with goodness. Stay blessed, stay safe#EidMubarak — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes. pic.twitter.com/KHHfgNjTr1 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

Wishing all a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you, #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/SCGFW8drks — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 25, 2020

May this Eid, bless you with peace and bring joy and love to your heart and homes. #EidMubaarak pic.twitter.com/5cl4Jr2m64 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 25, 2020

देश और प्रदेशवासियों को ईद के त्योहार की ढेरों मुबारकबाद।🌙 इबादत के पवित्र महीने रमजान के बाद ख़ुशियों का यह त्योहार प्रेम और भाईचारे का पैग़ाम देता है ।🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/G0rb4SarM6 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 24, 2020

Footballers Mesut Ozil and Mario Balotelli also greeted their fans across the globe on this festive occasion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd