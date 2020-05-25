Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

From Sachin Tendulkar to Bajrang Punia, sports fraternity extend their greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr, also called the festival of breaking the fast, is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan, and is typically associated with goodwill and gestures of good faith.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 25, 2020 10:22:54 am
coronavirus, coronavirus in maharashtra, ramzan, ramzan eid, eid celebrations, maharashtra police, maharashtra police meeting, indian express news Eid is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals worldwide. 

Indian sports stars on Monday greeted the citizens on the auspicious occassion of Eid ul-Fitr. Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir to star wrestler Bajrang Punia and shuttler Jwala Gutta posted Eid messages on their social media handle.

Here are the best wishes-

Footballers Mesut Ozil and Mario Balotelli also greeted their fans across the globe on this festive occasion.

