Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19
Sports stars lockdown live: From Virat Kohli to Lionel Messi, superstars interacting on social media

Sports stars lockdown live: Here is your daily dose of all the live updates of sports stars during the Covid-19 lockdown.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 5, 2020 8:40:18 pm
Sports stars lockdown live: The growing impact of the coronavirus has shuttered the sports world for the foreseeable future and the chances of the events restarting soon remains a distant dream. The chances of La Liga and Bundesliga to kick-off soon remain strong, but fans are surely missing out on the other sporting events, with no concrete announcement coming from the Premier League or UEFA.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this, a new trend has emerged. One that has kept athletes, fans and even those covering the game engaged. Many sportspersons around the world have stepped up their social media game ( on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), reaching out to their followers not just about their personal routines but turning interviewers as well. Scroll down for the latest updates from around the globe-

Live Blog

Sports stars in lockdown: LIVE UPDATES

20:40 (IST)05 May 2020
DC stars in lockdown

With no IPL, DC starts are having fun at home!

20:39 (IST)05 May 2020
Aaron Finch' realization

Finch realises Tik-Tok isn’t his cup of tea-

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Over 30 and trying to dance on TikTok. Might stick to cricket 😳 #quarantinelife

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on

20:36 (IST)05 May 2020
David Warner and family are the best

Here is some fun from down-under!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you know you have officially lost it in isolation!! 😂😂 #canwegooutsidenowplease

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

