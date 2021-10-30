Sports Quiz: Not Just Cricket- 12 countries, 12 questions

We look at their other sports. 12 countries. 12 questions.

Questions:

1. Pakistan were 6-time Team World Champions at Toronto (1977), Stockholm (1981), Auckland (1983), Cairo (1985), London (1987), and Karachi (1993) in which sport?

2. Mahe Drysdale has won New Zealand’s Sportsman of the Year 5 times, is a two-time Olympic champion and a five-time World Champion. Which sport does he lord over?

3. This cricket World Cup champion team in the 50 over format, is on tiffing terms with Russia claiming to be originators of the sport ‘Bandy’. Now bandy is essentially hockey on ice with a ball, not a puck. Which cricket country are we talking about?

4. This cricket-champ country, also WC winners formerly, are ranked No 47 in the world in Rugby Union and an impressive No 5 in Asia. They say island nations play swell in this beautiful sport. Which country?

5. The wide expanse is green, just like cricket. But the hallowed rolling Golf greens have charming names like Carnoustie, Gleneagles, Muirfield, Kingsbarns, Turnberry and Royal Troon. Which country?

6. Frankie Frerdericks, who took four silvers in 100m and 200m at Barcelona and Atlanta Olympics hails from this country. He’s their only medallist. Which country?

7. Their champion swim team is called the DOLPHINS & their coach at Tokyo was Rohan Taylor, helping them to their best swimming haul at Olympics. Which country?

8. Though they have Olympic medals from taekwondo, this country went to 1948 Games with teams in both field hockey and football. Now they must preserve their presence in cricket, a team game they truly love and have come to express themselves in against an orthodox regime that doesn’t permit show of “feelings”.

Which country?

9. ‘The Flying Fish’ team beat the Silicon Valley Aftershocks in the 2009 Segway Polo World Championships. The Aftershocks had in their ranks Apple Inc’s Steve Wozniak, after whom the Woz Cup is named. The Flying Fish had been training at Segway Polo for only 4 months before they became World Champs. *Which country does the team The Flying Fish hail from*? Clue: Cricket’s 3W’s.

10. Standing at 4 feet – 10 inches, Jacob ‘Baby Jake’ Matlala, was the shortest boxing World Champion ever. After beating Juan Herrara, he presented his WBU belt to one of the tallest political leaders of the world – their head of state. Which country?

11. Niaz Murshed became the first chess Grandmaster from South Asia in 1987, one year before Vishy Anand. Which country does he come from?

12. This stadium in Delhi was once called Irwin Amphitheatre, before being named after India’s greatest Olympians. Which sport gets played here?

