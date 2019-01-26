Republic Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal lead sportspersons in extending wishes

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, several prominent sportspersons extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion. Every year on Republic Day, an extravagant parade, resembling the diverse culture and the heritage of the nation is organised in the capital, New Delhi.

Expressing gratitude towards the nation and sharing his views, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar urged the citizens to take a collective step forward towards a “strong and prosperous India.”

Here are the messages by various sportspersons:

Warm Republic Day greetings to all Indians.

On this special occasion, let’s take a collective step forward, towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India. ????

Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay2019 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 26 January 2019

Never forget the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Follow in their footsteps and strive to make your country better by the day. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/aiBJMVI38n — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 26 January 2019

Proud of my country, it’s history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 26 January 2019

As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty & equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India. Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND! pic.twitter.com/2VecSze02d — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 26 January 2019

Can’t get better than hoisting the ???? on another continent on Republic Day with the legend #SunilGavaskar and the passionate #bharatarmy Jai Hind! #NZvIND @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/p31gCZyrSa — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) 26 January 2019

The Constitution of India framed by Dr. B R Ambedkar came into effect on January 26, 1950. India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules, and 97 Amendments.