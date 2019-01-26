Toggle Menu
Republic Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal lead sportspersons in extending wishes

Expressing gratitude towards the nation and sharing his views, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar urged the citizens to take a collective step forward towards a "strong and prosperous India."

Sachin Tendulkar urged the citizens to take a collective step forward towards a “strong and prosperous India.” (PTI Photo)

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, several prominent sportspersons extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion. Every year on Republic Day, an extravagant parade, resembling the diverse culture and the heritage of the nation is organised in the capital, New Delhi.

Here are the messages by various sportspersons:

The Constitution of India framed by Dr. B R Ambedkar came into effect on January 26, 1950. India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules, and 97 Amendments.

