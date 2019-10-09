Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 9, 2019: Shami’s ice baths on the final day of Vizag Test

Top Sports News Headlines Today, October 9, 2019: In Vizag, on the final day, Shami’s ice baths ranged from 8 to 15 degrees to suit to the time of the day when he took it. He had one ice bath after the first spell and then another later in the day. The players get 10 minutes of dressing-room rest time in a match day these days. Legally allowed, barring any injuries and such. And so, a great deal of planning goes into using those 600 seconds as wisely as possible.

The theory is simple: Too much lactic acid build-up leads to muscle fatigue and the chilly ice bath makes the blood vessels to tighten which helps in draining the lactic acid out of tired muscles. It helps the muscles in making an immediate recovery. READ MORE

South Africa’s figurehead spinner, some reckon Keshav Maharaj’s the best to have emerged from the country since reintegration, had endured a torrid wicketless day on what was a typical turner and he couldn’t sleep. Seeing the coach, he posed him an existential query which several, even more famous spin-bowling predecessors have wondered: “Why can’t I get wickets in conditions that I’m supposed to get wickets?”

After all, before his first exposure to Asian conditions, he had wreaked havoc, among the least spinner-friendly climes, Dunedin and Wellington, and had left Australia and England with his reputation enhanced, a four-for at Lord’s, a three-for at Perth, three apiece in two innings in Nottingham. But here, in the subcontinent, he was, cutting a forlorn, flaccid figure. READ MORE

What if you look like the Indian captain Virat Kohli? If luck shines, you can be the star attraction at political rallies, be the promotional face of new business ventures and even be the chief guest at local cricket tournaments.

Saurabh Gade, as a junior engineer with JCB, a multinational company that manufactures earth movers, is a Kohli lookalike. His life changed earlier this year when a local MLA spotted him and roped him for a rally. Very recently, a local manufacturer that does job-work for a clothing brand that Kohli promotes wanted to showcase one of their products. They chose Gade for a photoshoot. READ MORE

The three-term MP and ex-MLA, Azad, 60, having lost the last Lok Sabha polls earlier this year — post his BJP to Congress switch — is back in election mode. He is fighting this Friday’s Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) elections, where he aspires to be the players’ representative at the first of its kind all-powerful Justice RM Lodha recommended BCCI apex body.

This is a watershed moment in Indian cricket. Never-ever have players got a designated chair on Indian cricket’s high table. Historically, the players never got a whiff of what happened in the ivory tower that only the administrators had access to. Now, though, in post-Lodha reforms era, two players — one male and female — will get a say in every decision that BCCI takes. That too by merely being former cricketers, not cricket administrators. READ MORE

One of the strangest things took place in the world of football on Tuesday as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was stopped in a Saudi League match, because one of the workers at the stadium decided to unplug the device and charge his phone instead.

On the sidelines of a Saudi Premier League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, the VAR system failed to work as a video referee unplugged the system and plugged his mobile phone charger in its place. READ MORE