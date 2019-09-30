Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 30, 2019: Sumit Nagal wins Buenos Aires, India mixed relay team finishes 7th at Worlds

Top Sports News Headlines Today, September 30, 2019: The Indian U-18 team won the title for the first time after Ravi Bahadur Thapa netted the winner for India, to make it 2-1 in the finals. India’s mixed 4*400 relay team – comprising Muhammad Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Nirmal Noah Tom – finished 7th in the final of the World Athletics Championship. They had already qualified for the 2020 Olympics by virtue of making this final. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal continued his dream season, winning the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger event, on Sunday. This is the first ATP Challenger title by an Indian this season. Nagal is the first Asian to win this title.

Why PM Modi talked about US Open runner-up Medvedev in 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", praised US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and said that the Russian's speech after losing final to Rafa Nadal is something to learn from. Read more Sumit Nagal wins Buenos Aires ATP Challenger title Sumit Nagal continued his dream season, winning the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event, on Sunday. This is the first ATP Challenger title by an Indian this season. This is the second Challenger title in Nagal's career. His had won his maiden title in 2017 at the Bengaluru Challenger event. Read more India mixed relay team finishes 7th at Athletics Worlds final India's mixed 4*400 relay team - comprising Muhammad Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Nirmal Noah Tom - finished 7th in the final of the World Athletics Championship. They had already qualified for the 2020 Olympics by virtue of making this final. Read more Former CFA trainee Vikram Pratap stars in India U-18 SAFF Cup title win in Nepal The Indian U-18 team won the title for the first time after Ravi Bahadur Thapa netted the winner for India, to make it 2-1 in the finals. The team included eight former trainees of CFA. Apart from Vikram Pratap Singh, seven other CFA trainees included Jeakson Singh (mid-fielders), Manvir Singh, Gurkirat Singh (forwards), Sumit Rathi, Narender (defenders), Prabhsukan Gill and Niraj Kumar (goal-keepers). Read more India vs South Africa: Unfinished business Life then was flowing smoothly for Markram, fresh from his series-clinching 152 against Australia in Johannesburg, a series in which he top-scored with 552 runs, defanging Pat Cummins and Co, and in the process becoming the second-fastest from his country to complete 1,000 Test runs. Read more