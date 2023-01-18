scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Sports ministry seeks explanation from WFI within 72 hours on allegations made

In view of the developments, the ministry has also cancelled the National camp, which was due to start SAI centre in in Lucknow from Wednesday.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials managed to send Satender out of the hall and restarted the bout. (Pic for representation)
Sports ministry seeks explanation from WFI within 72 hours on allegations made
Taking note of the allegations from wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, the sports ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to “furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made”.

The ministry said, “if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.”

In view of the developments, the ministry has also cancelled the National camp, which was due to start SAI centre in in Lucknow from Wednesday.

The Executive Director of NCOE Lucknow has been directed to provide all facilities to national campers who have already reported and likely to report, till the campers depart from the centre. Necessary information regarding cancellation of the National Coaching Camp has also been sent to all campers.

Earlier, in a startling revelation, a crying Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday alleged that Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator and BJP MP.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 22:22 IST
Remote voting a work in progress, meeting with parties a success: CEC

