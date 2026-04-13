Sports Ministry pushes for F1 return to India in 2027

Sports Ministry is pushing for India to host a Formula 1 race in the 2027 calendar. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday confirmed that the ministry is working towards removing the hurdles that resulted in the sport leaving the nation in 2013.

“We will have an F1 race in India very soon. The target is to get a race at the Buddha International Circuit in next three to six months,” Mandaviya told reporters in a press briefing. “It will take another six months to work out the paperwork.”

When asked about hurdles such as the high tax that impacted the sport last time, he said they are working on a solution to make it more viable for the organisers. “The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers. Either the tax will be removed or there will be a way to reimburse the tax to the organisers,” said the Sports Minister.