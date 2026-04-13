Sports Ministry pushes for F1 return to India in 2027

Sports Ministry is pushing for India to host a Formula 1 race in the 2027 calendar. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday confirmed that the ministry is working towards removing the hurdles that resulted in the sport leaving the nation in 2013.
“We will have an F1 race in India very soon. The target is to get a race at the Buddha International Circuit in next three to six months,” Mandaviya told reporters in a press briefing. “It will take another six months to work out the paperwork.”
When asked about hurdles such as the high tax that impacted the sport last time, he said they are working on a solution to make it more viable for the organisers. “The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers. Either the tax will be removed or there will be a way to reimburse the tax to the organisers,” said the Sports Minister.
He said that the global situation due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East has got many companies interested in hosting motorsport events in India. “Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1. Three different companies have reached out to us and we are looking at possible options,” he said. “The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is in talks with Formula One right now, we will be facilitators,” he elaborated.
The Buddh International Circuit (BIC), currently owned by the debt-ridden Jaypee Group, hosted three editions of the Indian Grand Prix amis significant public interest, with legendary German driver Sebastian Vettel winning all three races.
Adani group, which is set to acquire the Formula 1 track, has expressed its interest to revive the high-profile race.
Two F1 races — Saudi GP and Bahrain GP — were cancelled earlier this month due the ongoing millitary conflict in West Asia. It already has a record 24-race calendar and given the massive fanbase, the organizers of the race are spoilt for choices.
India also has a history of not sustaining big ticket motorsports event. The circuit was last used for a major international event in September 2023, when Bharat MotoGP was held as one of the new races on the MotoGP calendar. However, the event faced multiple challenges and was later scrapped due to operational issues.
Among the problems were visa delays, a 45-minute delay to the practice session due to a shortage of marshals, and extreme heat and humidity. As a result, the 24-lap race was shortened to 21 laps. Marco Bezzecchi won the reduced race, finishing ahead of Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo.
Like MotoGP, Formula E was hosted in 2023 in Hyderabad but it was dropped from the calendar due to a change in the state government.