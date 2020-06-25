scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after High Court order

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that the sports ministry didn't comply with its February 7 order and took the decision without "informing the court in advance".

By: PTI | Published: June 25, 2020 5:06:01 pm
AFI, Athletic Federation of India, AFI new rules, AFI rules after lockdown, sports after lockdown, covid 19 sports, no handshakes, no spitting, AFI training after lockdown The court’s February 7 order had come after a writ petition, filed by a lawyer. (Representational)

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs) on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders.

The court on Wednesday observed that the ministry didn’t comply with its February 7 order and took the decision without “informing the court in advance”.

The court’s February 7 order had come after a writ petition, filed by a lawyer.

“…to this Ministry’s letter of even dated 02.06.2020 regarding Renewal of annual recognition of National Sports Federations for the year 2020 and to say that in compliance of the order dated 24.06.2020 passed by the Hon’ble Delhi Court, the Department’s letter of even number dated 02.06.2020 granting provisional annual recognition of 54 NSFs stands withdrawn,” Sports Ministry Deputy Secretary SPS Tomar wrote in a letter to SAI Director General Sandeep Pradhan.

The ministry’s move came after the court in its order on Wednesday said that the ministry “shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled.”

The ministry had earlier this month renewed recognition of 54 NSFs till September 30 instead of entire year.

The annual recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition.

