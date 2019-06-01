Sports fraternity welcomes new Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju took charge as the minister for Youth Affairs and Sports from Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday and the sports fraternity congratulated and welcomed the 47-year old with the hope that the country will ‘reach new heights’ in sports.

Rijiju, who regularly posts his workout videos on social media, said, “We will carry forward the work done by the previous minister. We are a team and we all work under the prime minister. I have no qualms in taking suggestions from anyone. In fact, I will be meeting him (Rathore) in the evening. Things from the past should be carried forward and new things should be added if it is good.”

Here is how the sports fraternity reacted to the new minister:

Heartiest congratulations @KirenRijiju sir for taking charge as a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) June 1, 2019

Congratulations @KirenRijiju sir on becoming the new sports minister! — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) June 1, 2019

Congratulations to @KirenRijiju sir for being appointed as a Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. I am sure sir that under your leadership and guidance sports in our country will reach new heights. @IndiaSports @Media_SAI — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) June 1, 2019

I ws a sportsman1st & Sports Min. later. I wrkd wid an athlete’s temperament 2 do best 4 Indian sports Fortunately I hd a captain like Modi Ji & a gr8 team @IndiaSports & @Media_SAI who helped mk a diff. Advertising Here’s to sports, here’s to???? @KirenRijiju is best suited 2 tk mission fwd — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 31 May 2019

Congratulations to @KirenRijiju on becoming our nations new Sports Minister. All the very best as we try and attempt to become a strong sporting nation. “It’s not every four years it’s everyday”. — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) 31 May 2019

Best wishes to the newly appointed MOS for Youth & Sports and Minority Affairs @KirenRijiju. May you continue to lead India to greater heights! https://t.co/n9maB26tmm — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) 31 May 2019

Congratulations to @KirenRijiju on being appointed as Minister of State for @IndiaSports. Happy to be of any help as you get down to steering Indian sport in the direction it needs to keep moving in, sir. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) 31 May 2019

Rijiju said it was a bit early to talk about any immediate plans and goals he had in mind but said the focus would naturally be on preparing for the Olympics.