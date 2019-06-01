Toggle Menu
Sports fraternity welcomes new Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju took charge as the minister for Youth Affairs and Sports from Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday and the sports fraternity congratulated and welcomed the 47-year old with the hope that the country will 'reach new heights' in sports.

New Delhi: Newly appointed Minister of State Kiren Rijiju arrives to take charge of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. (Source: PTI)

Rijiju, who regularly posts his workout videos on social media, said, “We will carry forward the work done by the previous minister. We are a team and we all work under the prime minister. I have no qualms in taking suggestions from anyone. In fact, I will be meeting him (Rathore) in the evening. Things from the past should be carried forward and new things should be added if it is good.”

Here is how the sports fraternity reacted to the new minister:

Rijiju said it was a bit early to talk about any immediate plans and goals he had in mind but said the focus would naturally be on preparing for the Olympics.

