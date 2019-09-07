‘Nothing like failure in science’ Sports fraternity applaud ISRO for their efforts

The mission of Chandrayaan-2 might have failed but Indian Space Research Organisation’s efforts got a big applause from the sports community of the country. Sports stars including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag tweeted words of encouragement for the scientists of ISRO.

India’s dream of landing a spacecraft on moon lay shattered as the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a smooth soft-landing, unable to bring down its speed to the required level. The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower to enable a soft landing.

The mission operations complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru stopped receiving data from the lander at that point. PM Modi, who had joined the scientists 15 minutes before the descent began at 1.38 am on Saturday night, told the dejected scientists, “What you have achieved is no mean achievement. Hope for the best. You have done a great service to the nation, science and humanity. Our journey will remain, I am with you, go ahead with courage.”

Here is how the sports community reacted:

There’s nothing like failure in science, we experiment & we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at #ISRO who worked relentlessly over days & nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind! ???? #Chandrayan2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 7, 2019

Failure is the first step to success.

Our moon mission didn’t pan out and that’s alright. We tried our best. What a commendable effort by everyone at #ISRO you make us so, so proud. ????#Chandrayaan2 — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) September 7, 2019

We are bound to reach new heights because we risked going where no one even dared of. Well done ISRO, the nation is proud of you! ??????????#ISRO #Chandrayan2 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 7, 2019

We as a nation are extremely proud of the entire team at @ISRO for the incredible work put together for the mission of #Chandrayaan2. With hope and passion in our hearts let’s get up and do it again and never give up ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 7, 2019

As cricketers, we try to knock it out of the park but you @isro have shown us how you’ll keep increasing your boundaries. Keep inspiring! #ProudOfISRO ???? — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 7, 2019

We are proud of you @isro and everyone associated with this mission. The best is yet to come ???? #Chandrayaan2 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 7, 2019

Salute to the passion and dedication of the people @isro Incredibly proud of the achievements in attempting something that no other nation has tried before- landing on the moons South Pole. ?????? Jai Hind !!! #chandrayan2 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/BQsrRiwStu — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 7, 2019

Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad ???? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2019

We are proud of you team @isro for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive.?? #Chandrayaan2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 7, 2019

Very proud of our @isro. You were almost there. I join the world in applauding you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2019

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here ????We are proud of you @isro, we salute your hardwork and dedication in serving the nation. ???? #JaiHind #Chandrayaan2 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 7, 2019