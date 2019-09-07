‘Nothing like failure in science’ Sports fraternity applaud ISRO for their efforts

Toggle Menu
The mission of Chandrayaan-2 might have failed but Indian Space Research Organisation's efforts got a big applause from the sports community of the country.

Bajrang Punia and Virat Kohli congratulated ISRO on their efforts.

India’s dream of landing a spacecraft on moon lay shattered as the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a smooth soft-landing, unable to bring down its speed to the required level. The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent, hoping to reduce its speed from 6048 km per hour to about 7 km per hour or lower to enable a soft landing.

The mission operations complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru stopped receiving data from the lander at that point. PM Modi, who had joined the scientists 15 minutes before the descent began at 1.38 am on Saturday night, told the dejected scientists, “What you have achieved is no mean achievement. Hope for the best. You have done a great service to the nation, science and humanity. Our journey will remain, I am with you, go ahead with courage.”

Here is how the sports community reacted:

