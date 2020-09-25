scorecardresearch
‘His soulful voice will remain in our hearts’: Sports fraternity mourns death of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 25, 2020 2:23:25 pm
SPBSP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August.

Popularly known as SPB, the 74-year old veteran singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm. SPB, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sports fraternity joined the rest of the country to pay their condolences while many star athletes reacted to the sad news on Twitter.

