‘His soulful voice will remain in our hearts’: Sports fraternity mourns death of SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam was tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August.

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.

Popularly known as SPB, the 74-year old veteran singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm. SPB, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The sports fraternity joined the rest of the country to pay their condolences while many star athletes reacted to the sad news on Twitter.

One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020

Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020

One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that’s the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That’s the world will always remember you. — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020

It will remain a lifelong unfulfilled dream of mine. But now you’ve moved on to a better place. May his soul rest in peace https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png I wish his family and friends and all his million fans like me all the strength to get through this. — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020

For me personally, I remember coming to your house the one time and you politely obliged me by singing a few lines of my favourite songs. Will never ever forget that day. SPB sir ,am not gonna lie , I wanted to do that just once more,well,alas , it will remain a lifelong Contd — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020

Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans.

Om Shanti 🙏 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2020

Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A Legend of Indian Cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 25, 2020

Sadly we have to say goodbye to #SPBalasubramanyam garu. But he has left behind such a great library to savour. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2020

Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Beliya Ye Tune Kya Kiya

Maine Kiya Tera Intezar

Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar

Itna Karo Naa Muje Pyar My all time favourite song ever!! U will always live in ur songs sir

End of an era ❤️

Rest in peace sir #RIPSPB 🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 25, 2020

