Sports Calendar 2019: Cricket World Cup, Women’s Football World Cup and more

After an action-packed 2018 which witnessed multi-sport events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Junior Olympics while the summer extravaganza witnessed the Football World Cup. The year was rounded off with the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Indian cricket team played three key away series – vs South Africa, England and Australia. From women’s cricket team perspective, there was a disappointment at the Asia Cup and then controversy surrounded the team’s semifinal exit at the hands of England. Women outshone their male counterparts and it was evident on the badminton court where PV Sindhu ended her finals voodoo with a gold medal at the BWF World Tour Finals.

As 2019 rolls in, the series against Australia will continue with the fourth and final Test before the ODIs cap off the series. After numerous key events in 2019, things are comparatively mellow in 2019 but not without its share of big-ticket events chief among those is the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup (May 30 – July 14)

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. The first match will be played at The Oval with the final to be contested at the iconic Lord’s. The tournament will pit 10 teams starting with a round robin format. The top four teams will progress to the semifinals and then the final. It will be the first World Cup to feature no Associate members. Australia come in as defending champions.

2019 Women’s Football World Cup (June 7 – July 7)

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played in France – the first time they will be hosting the event. It is the eighth edition of the tournament and the 24-team event will be played across nine cities in France. It will be played between June 7 and July 7 with the USA coming in as defending champions.

2019 Ashes (August 1 – September 16)

Ashes, the traditional and high voltage cricket series pitting England and Australia, will see the action shift to England for this edition. Australia come into the series as the defending holders having won the series in 2017-18. The five-Test series will be played at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval. The series is being played later than usual owing to the ODI World Cup earlier in the year. Ashes will be part of the 2019-21 ICC World Test Championship format.

A month-by-month calendar of key events

January 2019

December 31, 2018 – January 6: Maharashtra Open (Tennis)

January 5 – February 1: AFC Asian Cup (Football)

January 3 – 7: Australia vs India 4th Test (Cricket)

January 12: Australia vs India 1st ODI (Cricket)

January 14 – 27: Australian Open (Tennis)

January 15: Australia vs India 2nd ODI (Cricket)

January 15-19: Ranji Trophy quarterfinals (Cricket)

January 18: Australia vs India 3rd ODI (Cricket)

January 19: Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner, Las Vegas (Boxing)

January 23: New Zealand vs India 1st ODI (Cricket)

January 24-28: Ranji Trophy semifinals (Cricket)

January 26: New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI (Cricket)

January 28: New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI (Cricket)

January 31: New Zealand vs India 4th ODI (Cricket)

February 2019

February 1-2: Davis Cup qualifiers – India vs Italy (Tennis)

February 3: Super Bowl 53 (American Football)

February 3: New Zealand vs India 5th ODI (Cricket)

February 3-7: Ranji Trophy Final (Cricket)

February 6: New Zealand vs India 1st T20I (Cricket)

February 6-9: Fed Cup preliminary round (Tennis)

February 8: New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I (Cricket)

February 10: New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I (Cricket)

February 12-13: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg (Football)

February 19-20: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg (Football)

February 23 – March 2: World Championships (Squash)

February 24: India vs Australia 1st ODI (Cricket)

February 24: England League Cup Final (Football)

February 27: India vs Australia 2nd ODI (Cricket)

February 28 – March 3: I-League season ends (Football)

March 2019

March 2: India vs Australia 3rd ODI (Cricket)

March 5-6: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg (Football)

March 5-10: All England Championships (Badminton)

March 5: India vs Australia 4th ODI (Cricket)

March 8: India vs Australia 5th ODI (Cricket)

March 10: India vs Australia 1st T20I (Cricket)

March 12-13: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg (Football)

March 13: India vs Australia 2nd T20I (Cricket)

March 14-17: Players Championship (Golf)

March 17: Australian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

March 23-30: Sultan Azlan Shah (Hockey)

March 26-31: India Open (Badminton)

March 29-May 19: Indian Premier League (Cricket)

March 31: Bahrain Grand Prix (Formula 1)

April 2019

April 6-7: England FA Cup semifinals (Football)

April 9-10: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first-leg (Football)

April 11-14: Augusta Masters (Golf)

April 14: Chinese Grand Prix (Formula 1)

April 16-17: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second-leg (Football)

April 20-May 6: World Championships (Snooker)

April 21-28: World Championships (Table Tennis)

April 21-24: Asian Athletics Championship (Athletics)

April 28: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Formula 1)

April 30: UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg (Football)

May 2019

May 1: UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg (Football)

May 7-8: UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg (Football)

May 12: Spanish Grand Prix (Formula 1)

May 12: English Premier League season ends (Football)

May 16-19: PGA Championships (Golf)

May 18: England FA Cup Final (Football)

May 19: IPL Final (Cricket)

May 26-June 9: French Open (Tennis)

May 26: Monaco Grand Prix (Formula 1)

May 26: Indianapolis 500 (Nascar)

May 29: Europa League Final (Football)

May 30-July 15: ICC World Cup (Cricket)

June 2019

June 1: UEFA Champions League Final (Football)

June 5: UEFA Nations League semifinal – Portugal vs Switzerland (Football)

June 5: World Cup – India vs South Africa (Cricket)

June 6: UEFA Nations League semifinal – Netherlands vs England (Football)

June 6-16: FIH Series Finals, Men (Hockey)

June 7-July 7: Women’s World Cup (Football)

June 9: World Cup – India vs Australia (Cricket)

June 9: UEFA Nations League final (Football)

June 9: Canadian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

June 13: World Cup – India vs New Zealand (Cricket)

June 13-16: US Open (Golf)

June 14 – July 7: Copa America (Football)

June 15 – July 13: African Cup of Nations (Football)

June 15-16: Le Mans 24 hours (Motorsport)

June 15-23: FIH Series Finals, Women (Hockey)

June 16-30: European U21 Championships (Football)

June 16: World Cup – India vs Pakistan (Cricket)

June 20-23: Women’s PGA Championship (Golf)

June 22: World Cup – India vs Afghanistan (Cricket)

June 23: French Grand Prix (Formula 1)

June 27: World Cup – India vs Windies (Cricket)

June 30: World Cup – India vs England (Cricket)

July 2019

July 1-14: Wimbledon (Tennis)

July 2: World Cup – India vs Bangladesh (Cricket)

July 6: World Cup – India vs Sri Lanka (Cricket)

July 7: Women’s World Cup Final (Football)

July 9: World Cup first-semifinal (Cricket)

July 11: World Cup second-semifinal (Cricket)

July 12-14: British Grand Prix (Formula 1)

July 12-28: World Championship (Aquatics)

July 14: World Cup Final (Cricket)

July 18-21: The Open (Golf)

July 26-August 11: Pan American Games (Multi-sport)

July 28: German Grand Prix (Formula 1)

August 2019

August 1-4: Women’s British Open (Golf)

August 1-5: Ashes 1st Test (Cricket)

August 4: Hungarian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

August 14-18: Ashes 2nd Test (Cricket)

August 14: UEFA Super Cup (Football)

August 15-18: US PGA (Golf)

August 19-25: BWF World Championships (Badminton)

August 22-26: Ashes 3rd Test (Cricket)

August 23-September 3: African Games (Multi-sport)

August 26-September 9: US Open (Tennis)

August 31-September 15: FIBA World Cup (Basketball)

September 2019

September 1: Belgian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

September 4-8: Ashes 4th Test (Cricket)

September 8: Italian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

September 12-16: Ashes 5th Test (Cricket)

September 13-15: Solheim Cup (Golf)

September 16-25: World Championships (Weightlifting)

September 20-November 2: World Cup (Rugby)

September 22: Singapore Grand Prix (Formula 1)

September 28-October 6: Athletics World Championship (Athletics)

September 29: Russian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

October 2019

October 4: NBA pre-season games in Mumbai – Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings

October 4-13: Artistic World Championships (Gymnastics)

October 5: NBA pre-season games in Mumbai – Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings

October 5-27: FIFA U17 World Cup (Football)

October 13: Japanese Grand Prix (Formula 1)

October 27: Mexican Grand Prix (Formula 1)

October 27-November 3: WTA Finals (Tennis)

November 2019

November 3: United States Grand Prix (Formula 1)

November 9-10: Fed Cup Final (Tennis)

November 11-17: ATP Finals (Tennis)

November 17: Brazilian Grand Prix (Formula 1)

November 18-24: Davis Cup Finals (Tennis)

November 21-December 1: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup (Football)

November 26-December 1: Syed Modi International (Badminton)

December 2019

December 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Formula 1)

December 11-15: BWF World Tour Finals (Badminton)

December 12-15: Presidents Cup (Golf)