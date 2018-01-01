Sports calendar 2018: FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in action packed year

2018 boasts of an action-packed sports calendar. 2018 boasts of an action-packed sports calendar.

The year gone by is barely hours old and the new year promises to be spectacular as far as the sporting events on offer are concerned. 2017 saw India host FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first FIFA event for India as a host or as a participating nation. Then there was the ICC Champions Trophy in England where Pakistan beat India. Also on offer was the Women’s World Cup, played in England, which captured the attention of many in India as the Mithali Raj-led side made its way into the final but finished short by 9 runs in heartbreaking set of events. The badminton Champions Trophy in Glasgow saw PV Sindhu reach the final but fall short.

2018 promises more – a lot more. For sports fans, 2018 is going to be a year to remember. From the start till the end, enthusiasts will have plenty to keep them engaged and glued to the TV screen (or heading to sporting venues). Even away from these scheduled and planned events, there will be LOTS more in store.

FIFA World Cup 2018 (June 14 – July 15)

Away from the Olympics, the biggest and most attended sporting spectacle will be held in 2018 with best players in the world descending on Russia. Even though super powers such as Italy, Netherlands, and Chile won’t be making the trip having failed in the qualifying stages, the likes of Lionel Messi and European champions Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, are expected to make it an event to remember. In fact, it is a strong probability that it would be their last World Cups which just adds to the lure.

2018 Commonwealth Games (April 4-15)

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian city of Gold Coast in the state of Queensland. The Games will be held between April 4 and 15 and will be the fifth Commonwealth Games for Australia. Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth have previously played hosts to the event in Australia. 70 countries are expected to compete in the 11-day sporting event. Over 6,600 athletes and officials will descend on Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games which will see 18 sports across 275 events.

2018 Winter Olympic Games (February 9-25)

The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 9 till Feb 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea which will be the first time that the country would play host to the Winter Games. It had already hosted the Summer Games back in 1988 in Seoul. The extravaganza will feature 102 events across 15 sports with over 100 medals on offer for the first time. Six new events will be played such as Snowboard Big Air (men, women), Speed Skating Mass Start (men, women), Curling Mixed Doubles and Alpine Skiing Team.

2018 Asian Games (August 18 – September 2)

The 2018 Asian Games will be hosted by Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia and has thus been officially named as ‘Jakarta Palembang 2018’. It is only for the first time that the Asian Games are being co-hosted by two cities – the Indonesian capital in Jakarta and Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province. The Asian Games would feature 462 events in 40 sports across 57 disciplines. 45 countries will participate in the games including a first time appearance for eSports as a demonstration sport.

Month-by-Month Calendar

January

January 5 – February 24: Cricket: South Africa vs India

January 13 – February 5: Cricket: U-19 World Cup

January 15 – January 28: Tennis: Australian Open

December 23, 2017 – January 14: Badminton: Premier Badminton League

January 29: Badminton: Indian Open

February

February 4: NFL: Super Bowl LII

February 22 – April 3: Cricket: South Africa vs Australia

February 18: NBA: All Stars Game

March

March 9 – March 18: Winter Paralympics

March 14 – March 18: Badminton: All England Badminton Championships

March 25: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix

April

Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017 in Hyderabad. (BCCI photo) Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017 in Hyderabad. (BCCI photo)

April 4 – May 31: Cricket: Indian Premier League (IPL)

April 5 – April 8: Golf: Augusta Masters

April 4 – 15: 2018 Commonwealth Games

April 8: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix

April 15: Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix

April 29: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May

May 13: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix

May 13: Football: Final day of English Premier League

May 16: Football: Europa League Final

May 19: Football: FA Cup final

May 26: Football: Champions League final

May 27 – June 10: Tennis: French Open

May 27: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix

June

June 10: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix

June 14 – July 5: Football: 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

June 14 – June 17: Golf: US Open

June 24: Formula 1: French Grand Prix

July

July 1: Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix

July 2 – July 15: Tennis: Wimbledon

July 3 – September 11: Cricket: England vs India

July 7 – July 29: Cycling: Tour de France

July 8: Formula 1: British Grand Prix

July 15: 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, Moscow

July 19 – July 22: Golf: British Open

July 21 – August 5: Hockey – Women’s World Cup

July 22: Formula 1: German Grand Prix

July 29: Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30 – August 5: Badminton: World Badminton Championships

August

Indonesia has faced a race against time to be ready for the 18th Asian Games after original hosts Vietnam withdrew in 2014 due to financial problems. (Source: AP) Indonesia has faced a race against time to be ready for the 18th Asian Games after original hosts Vietnam withdrew in 2014 due to financial problems. (Source: AP)

August 1 – August 5: Cricket: England vs India, 1st Test

August 9 – August 12: Golf: PGA Championship

August 9 – 13: Cricket: England vs India, 2nd Test

August 18 – September 2: 2018 Asian Games

August 18 – August 22: Cricket: England vs India, 3rd Test

August 26: Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix

August 27 – September 9: Tennis: US Open

August 30 – September 3: Cricket: England v India, 4th Test

August 31 – September 14: Shooting: World Championship

September

September 2: Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix

September 16: Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix

September 28 – September 30: Golf: Ryder Cup

September 30: Formula 1: Russian Grand Prix

October

October 7: Formula 1: Japanese Grand Prix

October 21: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix

October 22-28: Tennis: WTA Finals, Singapore

October 28: Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix

November

November 3 – November 24: Cricket: Women’s World T20

November 10 – November 11: Tennis: Fed Cup Final

November 11: Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix

November 12 – November 18: Tennis: ATP Finals, London

November 20 – November 25: Badminton: World Super Series Finals

November 23 – November 25: Tennis: Davis Cup final

November 25: Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

November 28 – December 16: Hockey: Men’s World Cup

December

December 2018 – February 2019 – Cricket: Australia vs India (Dates to be announced)

