Coughing, vomiting, relocating: Air pollution takes toll on Indian athletes as foreign players flag issue to International Olympic Committee

As the country makes a pitch for the 2036 Olympics, The Indian Express spoke to coaches and athletes from a wide range of sports to understand the impact of the toxic winter air and long summers that push temperatures towards 50 degrees Celsius, on health and training.

Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes noteInternational shuttlers write to IOC on Delhi’s air. (File Photo)

* At the India Open last week, international badminton stars questioned Delhi’s place on the global calendar, citing health concerns from the toxic air. Some of them even complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We can confirm that the IOC Athletes’ Commission has received the information and is in touch,” the IOC told The Indian Express.

* Dronacharya Award-winning hockey coach Pritam Siwach is worried. At the Sports Authority of India’s Sonepat centre, dust and toxic air have left her players coughing and allergic. “They fall sick, recover and fall sick again. It doesn’t end,” she said. The doctors are blunt: the air and water are unfit.

* Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar said winter training in Delhi is no longer about grit, but pollution. Shankar, who hails from Delhi, left in November to train in Bhubaneswar first, South Africa later and the US now. The “extremely difficult” summer brings no relief. “There are real physiological costs for athletes in Delhi,” he said.

* At the premier National Institute of Sport in Patiala, the talk is more about “unbearable summers”. “It becomes difficult to even stand outside in the heat for five minutes,” former Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra had said earlier. Training in such conditions, he had said, was “extremely difficult”.

For foreign sportspersons touring India, the risk is occasional — and one they can choose to avoid, as Denmark shuttler Anders Antonsen did at the India Open. There is no such luxury for Indian athletes. Their exposure is constant, and the cost cumulative.

Read | Why does Delhi monopolise major sporting events even as pollution and player welfare are always genuine concerns?

As the country makes a pitch for the 2036 Olympics, The Indian Express spoke to coaches and athletes from a wide range of sports — boxing, wrestling, athletics and para-athletics, cycling, shooting and hockey — to understand the impact of the toxic winter air and long summers that push temperatures towards 50 degrees Celsius, on health and training.

The answer was unanimous: these conditions are dismantling their carefully planned training cycles — not through a sudden collapse but slow, relentless erosion.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Randeep Guleria, the former chief of AIIMS, warned that exercising in polluted air “puts extra strain on the lungs, reduces exercise capacity” and can also affect the heart and brain. His prescription is blunt. “Ideally, they will need a base camp in a region where they can train safely — possibly outside central India, because the air quality is bad in the Indo-Gangetic belt,” he said.

However, some of India’s premier elite and grassroots institutions are located in and around this region. There is NIS in Patiala, the apex sports education and training centre. There are the National Centres of Excellence for Olympic disciplines in Sonepat, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Lucknow and New Delhi. Venues in the capital, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, also host international events.

For decades, these sporting facilities have served as nurseries for champions and hopefuls: nine out of India’s 13 medallists at the last two Olympics have trained at these centres.

‘Dark clouds make us happy’

The shrinking window for effective outdoor training comes at a time when India is pushing to host the 2036 Olympics. The Sports Ministry has roped in legendary athletes to overhaul coaching systems, professionalise administration and roll out a 10-year roadmap targeting 12-14 gold medals. The vision also includes a Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 crore makeover of the NIS and establishing an Olympic Training Centre for each sport.

Story continues below this ad

And yet, as coaches and athletes point out, one critical factor is being overlooked.

The number of months in which athletes can train without worrying about the weather has shrunk to just “two or three in a year”, says hockey coach Siwach, who is also a former India captain. “Even that is not continuous… 15-20 days in one month, 15-20 days more sometime later. When we see dark clouds over our heads, we are happy because it means rain and fresh air,” she said.

In 2024, Delhi and adjoining regions saw their longest spell of extreme heat in 74 years, with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for over a month. From June to August, temperatures ranged between 46 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius, far exceeding the 32 degrees Celsius heat-stress threshold defined for sports such as football and tennis.

According to aqi.in, Delhi did not record a single clean air day in 2025. And, a report by Esri India and IPE Global projects a two-fold rise in heatwave days in Delhi by 2030.

Story continues below this ad

Gajendra Singh, who is the husband and coach of Paris Paralympics bronze medallist and two-time world para champion sprinter Simran Sharma, says the pollution level in Delhi “takes a toll on the body”. “When we do repeated sprints (in training), Simran vomits and her cough lasts longer. Our training programme revolves around the AQI (Air Quality Index) levels,” he said.

So much so, elite athletes are relocating to the south for relatively cleaner air and milder summers, while those with greater means are moving overseas. Left behind are juniors and grassroots athletes — the cohort from which many of India’s potential 2036 Olympians will emerge.

Guleria agreed that the “window for safe outdoor exercise is shrinking”. “Because breathing rates increase during exercise, more polluted air is inhaled, increasing exposure to harmful particles, which over time can cause breathing difficulty, chest tightness, and reduced overall performance,” said Guleria, now the chairman of Medanta’s Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine.

Coaches and athletes have, meanwhile, been advocating for indoor, temperature-controlled arenas. Neeraj Chopra spoke about it in 2021: “I have been saying that there should be an indoor track for athletics at least in Patiala. If you see the smallest of countries, they have indoor tracks.”

Story continues below this ad

In his recent report for “restructuring and revitalising of NIS, Patiala”, badminton great Pullela Gopichand suggested a “flagship multi-sport indoor complex housing climate-controlled training halls” at the centre.

Hockey coach Siwach says she first encountered an indoor hockey centre “in a rural area near Amsterdam a few years ago”. Later, she proposed to the Government that a similar centre be built in India.

Time is running out now, she warns. “Even now, when I go to the ground, the irritation in my eyes and throat is so intense that I feel compelled to finish quickly and go back indoors. If I’m experiencing this, imagine what the players, who run constantly, must be going through. How can coaches develop quality talent under such conditions?”

With inputs from Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj

Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

Mihir Vasavda
Mihir Vasavda

Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More

 

