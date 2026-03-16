F1 races, Finalissima, and Koneru Humpy’s participation in Candidates: Sporting events affected by Middle East War

The ongoing conflict between USA, Israel and Iran has resulted in multiple sporting events getting affected across the globe with Dubai and Doha being one of the major transit routes. Earlier, it was Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who missed the prestigious All England Badminton Championships, now it looks like Chess star Koneru Humpy will miss the candidates.

Elsewhere globally, FIA had to cancel two F1 races while the much awaited football game ‘Finalissima’ between Spain and Argentina is cancelled.

Here are some major events affected by Middle East War:

Indian chess star Koneru Humpy might miss the upcoming Candidates tournament scheduled in Cyprus. While it is not located in the war zone, the island nation is not far from Israel and Lebanon, who are on opposite sides of the war. At the start of the conflict, a drone had hit a UK airbase in Cyprus.

“I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing happening between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel because of this. If the situation continues like this, I am really doubtful of my participation,” Humpy tells The Indian Express.

Humpy is the first of the 16 qualified contenders across the twin Candidates tournaments to have voiced concerns about playing in Cyprus. From India, Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali will also be competing in the Women’s Candidates, while R Praggnanandhaa will be playing in the Candidates.

Baharain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Formula 1 and its governing body FIA said the Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not happen in April because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.

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Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response after the United States and Israel launched a wave of attacks on Iran. The announcement was made early Sunday morning in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” F1 said. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.” F1 was due to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on April 19.

“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

The FIA said the two races “will not take place in April” and that no replacements would be organized. “The FIA will always place the safety and well being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

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The FIA didn’t explicitly rule out rescheduling the races and, along with F1, did not use the words “cancel” or “postpone” in announcing the series would not be in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia next month.

Finalissima cancellation

One of the most awaited football matches of the year was expected to be FInalissima between South American champion Argentina and European Champion Spain schedule for 27th March in Doha. However, UEFA on Sunday, confirmed that the match won’t be held after the widening Middle East War.

The security for the marquee match was put into serious doubt when Iran intensified its attacks on neighboring countries in retaliation to the aerial attacks by United States and Israel that are now in their third week.

“After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March,” UEFA said in a statement.

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Argentina and Spain were to play at Lusail Stadium, which staged the epic 2022 World Cup final. Argentina won a penalty shootout against France after Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Other venues had reportedly been considered as alternatives to Doha, including Spain’s capital. UEFA, however, said all other feasible alternatives it explored “ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.” “The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium,” UEFA said. “This would have provided a world-class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.” The option of staging the event over two legs – one in Madrid on March 27, the other in Buenos Aires before the Euros and Copa America in 2028 – was also rejected. Argentina had proposed to play the match later this year after the World Cup but Spain had no available dates.