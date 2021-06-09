South Korean skeet shooter banned for bullying team mates, to miss Tokyo Olympics

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
South Korean women's skeet shooter Kim Min-Ji will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

June 9, 2021 3:58:07 pm
South Korean women’s skeet shooter Kim Min-Ji will miss the Tokyo Olympics after being handed a 12-year ban for bullying her younger team mates, Yonhap news agency reported here.

The report said the Korea Shooting Federation informed Kim about the punishment last week, and the 32-year-old has a week to appeal the decision to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

Kim won the gold medal in the individual skeet event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon after bagging a silver at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

