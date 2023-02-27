scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
'Sorry': Jake Paul apologises to Drake after rapper lost $400,000 betting on him

Responding to Drake's huge loss and on being asked if he was impacted by the infamous 'Drake curse', Paul joked: "F**k this is Drakes fault.

Jake Paul and DrakeJake Paul (R) and Drake. (Insta/JakePaul)
YouTube star Jake Paul, who turned professional boxer, lost first fight of his pro career on Sunday night losing a split decision to Tommy Fury. Now Paul has apologised to Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham who lost $400,000 betting on his fight with Tommy Fury. Drake would have seen him earn upwards of $1.4million if successful.

Responding to Drake’s huge loss when asked if he was impacted by the infamous ‘Drake curse’, Paul joked: “F**k this is Drakes fault.

“Drake, why’d you do this to me?”

He then added: “Nah nah, it’s my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him, so.

“He’s won a lot more money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now.

“Sorry Drake, I’m going to get that W in the rematch.”

Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena.

“I’ve already won every single way in life,” Paul said. “I made it farther than I ever thought I would, and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 08:37 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
