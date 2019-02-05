Some progress, but no place still for Thane athletes

Around 60 parents of budding track and field athletes at the Dadaji Kondadev Stadium in Thane met TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on Monday to discuss the blockade the trainees have faced at the venue. As an outcome of the meeting, Jaiswal appointed two officials to accompany coach Nilesh Patkar to figure long- and short-term solutions to the problem.

“There are three plots available around Thane which are being considered for a full-fledged athletics stadium,” Patkar says. “It’ll take about three years to complete the stadium.” On an immediate basis though, Patkar will give suggestions on what all will be needed to make the nearby police ground suitable for training. “It will need proper rolling to level the mud track, portable toilets, water stations, bleachers and a storage room for equipment (starting blocks),” he says. At the same time, the Dadaji Kondadev Stadium, that had recently undergone renovation costing over Rs 3 crore, will be reopened for the athletes, but with conditions.

For the past 18 months, the athletics trainees have had to train on the cement steps that surround the grass ground that is now being prepared for cricketing endeavours – starting with a Kolkata Knight Riders training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

“We will continue to train on the cement stairs but only one has a synthetic track on it, which is wide enough for only one runner at a time,” explains Akanksha Parab, whose daughter won gold in the 4x400m relay at the Khelo India Games. “We’ve asked for at least one more step to have the track. But they will be putting a fresh new track where the old one already is.” At the same time, the area beyond the cricket boundary rope will be available for the trainees after the grass has sufficiently grown there, in approximately 10 days. “The kids can only train with flat-soled shoes there, no spikes,” Parab adds. “The biggest thing for us is that we’re at least getting a chance to train there.” However, the arrangements aren’t conclusive solutions.

“We don’t know if and when the police ground will have a proper synthetic track. But when the police holds a parade, we will have to vacate the area and go to the Thane stadium. And if not there, there’s another option in Mumbra,” she says. “Mr Jaiswal said that buses will be organised from Thane to the Mumbra athletics track, but the problem there is with the security arrangement. There are many people who walk on the track, and sometimes people drive bicycles and motorcycles on it. There’s no way the kids can train there.”

Though discussions have started between the TMC and parents, there is still no place for the athletics trainees to call home.